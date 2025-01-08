Impending Cabinet reshuffle turns focus towards Thaksin’s influence

Even though Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra asserts that she has her own leadership style, distinct from her father Thaksin Shinawatra, comparisons continue to underscore the considerable gap in political influence between the two.

When key political figures seek to negotiate or change political direction, they often head to Thaksin’s Ban Chan Song La House rather than Government House, as decisions tend to originate from his strategic thinking more than from the prime minister herself.

As Paetongtarn’s administration nears its fifth month in office, assessments of its performance become inevitable, particularly with the prospect of a Cabinet reshuffle. Under Thaksin’s leadership, a Cabinet reshuffle every six months was routine, driven by the need for political reciprocity or the removal of underperforming ministers. The latter was crucial for motivating ministers to deliver tangible results for the government, with those failing to meet expectations or KPIs being at risk of losing their positions.

In contrast, Paetongtarn’s era sees a changed political landscape. The Pheu Thai Party is no longer as dominant as its predecessor, the Thai Rak Thai Party, once was, with fewer MPs and a greater reliance on coalition partners. Therefore, Cabinet reshuffles now require broader political considerations, often responding to emerging political needs.