Thailand’s ‘dual prime minister’ model is a delicate tight-rope walk

In mid-December, Thaksin openly criticised coalition parties for skipping Cabinet meetings, threatening to remove them from the coalition if they failed to collaborate. This fuelled speculation that Thaksin intended to oust Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, and Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, from the coalition.

However, a few days later, Paetongtarn stepped in to defuse tensions, assuring the public that the coalition was working well together, with no party acting defiantly. She emphasised that cooperation within the coalition remained strong.

Those aware of behind the scenes moves say that the prime minister herself informed Thaksin about the absenteeism, triggering Thaksin's fiery remarks, which sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

Recently, questions have emerged regarding the "real prime minister", but Thaksin and Paetongtarn have been working in harmony. Paetongtarn said about her father: "I am his daughter, not his competitor. I grew up in a house where he was the head of the family. If we can adapt his words, they are always valuable."

Every word and statement from Paetongtarn underscores her unwavering support for Thaksin's political direction. Whether as prime minister or leader of the Pheu Thai Party, she has no objections to any of her father’s actions.

Thaksin, for his part, has consistently praised his daughter during speeches, emphasising her work ethic and extensive preparations across various sectors. He expressed confidence that Paetongtarn's government could revive the economy, predicting improvements by late 2025.

The "dual prime minister" dynamic is a strength, enabling them to divide roles in tackling political adversaries, particularly protest groups and critics. Thaksin often takes on the more aggressive role, stepping forward to directly confront opponents himself.

Every statement from Thaksin targeting rivals is forceful, aiming to deliver a direct blow to opponents. His strategy is designed to halt attacks against his daughter and, if necessary, he is ready to confront them head-on.

Thaksin's actions act as a shield for Paetongtarn, openly protecting her. If the prime minister were to engage in direct confrontations herself, it could harm her image and risk losing political points.

Thus, the "dual prime minister" strategy positions Thaksin as the behind-the-scenes political driver, handling critical deals across all dimensions, while Paetongtarn takes the spotlight, navigating power within legal frameworks. Once key behind-the-scenes deals are finalised, the political strategy advances accordingly.

This approach is both a strength and a weakness. The father-daughter duo must carefully balance their roles to ensure success without creating vulnerabilities.