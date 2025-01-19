Thaksin campaigns for Pheu Thai PAO candidate in Nong Khai

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited Phon Phisai and Tha Bo districts in Nong Khai province to support Wutthikrai Changlek, the Pheu Thai candidate for president of Nong Khai Provincial Administrative Organisation, and his team of other PAO candidates.
During his speech, Thaksin appealed to the people of Nong Khai to vote for Wutthikrai and the other PAO candidates.
He said, "I have a daughter who is prime minister, and she has a father who supports her. We will use my experience and the energy of young, modern people to solve the country's problems, because these issues have been accumulating for a long time."
Thaksin further commented that the government has only two more years and emphasised the need for hard work and problem-solving. This year, efforts should focus on reducing debts so by 2026, the country will be full of money.
He emphasised the need to address agricultural issues, stating that monopolies will be dismantled, including those related to rice exports, fertiliser imports, and reducing the cost of pesticides to lower the public's expenses.
He stressed that the goal is to benefit the people, and he will continue working for the country.
"Today, I am here to campaign for the PAO because I need mechanisms on the ground that are close to the people. I want the PAO to help citizens. The 'One Fund, One Village' project will return, selecting Thai children to study abroad, along with summer study programmes overseas and bringing foreign teachers to Thailand, so Thai children can learn languages and develop skills in artificial intelligence," Thaksin said.
Regarding the issue of low wages, he said he is considering solutions, but many people oppose them. He said employers must be open-minded to encourage employees to dedicate themselves to their work and achieve good results. Wage policies must be pushed forward, along with addressing agricultural products.
As for elderly welfare, he noted that the current 600-baht monthly allowance for some people is insufficient.