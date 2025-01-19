Thaksin campaigns for Pheu Thai PAO candidate in Nong Khai

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited Phon Phisai and Tha Bo districts in Nong Khai province to support Wutthikrai Changlek, the Pheu Thai candidate for president of Nong Khai Provincial Administrative Organisation, and his team of other PAO candidates.

During his speech, Thaksin appealed to the people of Nong Khai to vote for Wutthikrai and the other PAO candidates.

He said, "I have a daughter who is prime minister, and she has a father who supports her. We will use my experience and the energy of young, modern people to solve the country's problems, because these issues have been accumulating for a long time."