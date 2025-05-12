Red vs Blue: Coalition rift puts Thaksin-Newin on the line

The escalating conflict between Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partner, Bhumjaithai, is shaking the foundation of the governing alliance. What began as a quiet power struggle has morphed into a proxy war that has been raging on without pause, and now tensions are nearing a breaking point.

During the early days of forming a cross-ideological coalition government, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra—widely regarded as the spiritual leader of Pheu Thai—and Bhumjaithai’s de facto leader, Newin Chidchob, operated in separate spheres. However, following the Senate selection—largely influenced by the so-called 'blue camp'—Newin’s political clout grew significantly.

With newly appointed blue-aligned senators backing Bhumjaithai, the party's bargaining power surged. This emboldened faction has routinely challenged Pheu Thai, sensing that Thaksin is reluctant to dissolve Parliament—a card they believe he’s unwilling to play.

But tensions soared further when the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) submitted a report on alleged Senate election rigging to the Election Commission. The probe led to summonses for 53 senators, scheduled between May 19–21, intensifying the political standoff.

Amid this backdrop, speculation is rising that Bhumjaithai could vote down the 2026 national budget bill during a special parliamentary session from May 28–30. If the bill fails, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra may have no choice but to dissolve the House.