Prommin confirms PM Won’t resign before court ruling on audio clip case

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, spoke on Saturday (August 23) regarding the closing statement in the case of an audio clip conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Senate President Hun Sen of Cambodia.

He confirmed that Paetongtarn’s legal team is gathering all evidence and facts on the matter to prepare the closing statement, which will be submitted to the Constitutional Court on August 25, following the court's order for both the complainant and respondent to file their closing statements. The legal team is proceeding in line with the court’s process for considering the petition.