Rodtang, Tawanchai sound off at ONE 167 press conference 

The sold-out blockbuster event takes place this Saturday, June 8, at the Impact Arena in the Thai capital. In the main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai puts his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line when he faces fellow Thai star “Smokin” Jo Nattawut for the second time.
Tawanchai and No.3 ranked Muay Thai contender Nattawut engaged in one of the craziest battles of 2023 under kickboxing rules, with the featherweight Muay Thai king coming out on top in a razor-thin unanimous decision after three action-packed rounds.
During the press conference, Tawanchai predicted an even better spectacle this time around despite the goodwill between the featherweight Muay Thai rivals.
“In the past fight in kickboxing, Jo was unexpectedly good. I wasn't expecting Jo to be that strong,” he said.
“Jo has said a lot of good things about me [and] I’m beginning to feel that I don't want to fight him anymore. But the fight has to go on. Now fighting in the Muay Thai rule set will be much more entertaining than kickboxing.”
In the co-main event, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Canadian-Bosnian veteran Denis Puric in a non-title flyweight kickboxing contest.
The No.2 ranked Muay Thai contender in Puric has been relentless in his efforts to secure a dream showdown with the Thai megastar, and his callouts have paid off.
Puric has been the picture of confidence leading into the fight, but at the press conference, Rodtang promised to do his talking inside the Circle.
“Everyone got their own opinion, and everyone thinks that they can win in their way, but the only absolute answer to this will be in the Circle this Saturday,” Rodtang said.
Later at the press conference, Tawanchai and Nattawut each took the stage to wow the audience with their world-class Muay Thai technique in a training session.
Rodtang and Puric also showed off their moves, displaying their speed and power as the hype builds toward the fight between two of the most aggressive flyweight strikers on the planet.