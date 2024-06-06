Rodtang, Tawanchai sound off at ONE 167 press conference 

The sold-out blockbuster event takes place this Saturday, June 8, at the Impact Arena in the Thai capital. In the main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai puts his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line when he faces fellow Thai star “Smokin” Jo Nattawut for the second time.

Tawanchai and No.3 ranked Muay Thai contender Nattawut engaged in one of the craziest battles of 2023 under kickboxing rules, with the featherweight Muay Thai king coming out on top in a razor-thin unanimous decision after three action-packed rounds.

During the press conference, Tawanchai predicted an even better spectacle this time around despite the goodwill between the featherweight Muay Thai rivals.