Sandy gears up for Bangsaen GP

Professional Thai racing driver Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik continues his drive for the championship with upcoming Chinese racing driver Deng Yi in their Winhere Racing by B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 GT3 Evo 2.
The pair had a solid outing at the first round of the championship in Buriram and will contest the Bangsaen GP from sixth in the overall standings.
“I always look forward to the Bangsaen GP as it is the highlight of the year, at such a special venue. I enjoy driving here and pushing to find the limits of our machine, and will do my best to secure as many championship points during the weekend as possible. It will be a pleasure to race around this iconic circuit once again” says Sandy.
Alongside the on-track action, Sandy has released his first-ever clothing collection in collaboration with his partners at 4F Thailand. The limited first edition polo shirt will be available at the B-Quik booth at the Bangsaen Grand Prix on 6-7 July.
Sandy is honoured to be supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.