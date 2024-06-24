Sandy gears up for Bangsaen GP

Professional Thai racing driver Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik continues his drive for the championship with upcoming Chinese racing driver Deng Yi in their Winhere Racing by B-Quik Absolute Racing Audi R8 GT3 Evo 2.

The pair had a solid outing at the first round of the championship in Buriram and will contest the Bangsaen GP from sixth in the overall standings.

“I always look forward to the Bangsaen GP as it is the highlight of the year, at such a special venue. I enjoy driving here and pushing to find the limits of our machine, and will do my best to secure as many championship points during the weekend as possible. It will be a pleasure to race around this iconic circuit once again” says Sandy.