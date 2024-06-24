Superlek juggles two massive fights 

“The Kicking Machine” has two big fights, starting with a flyweight Muay Thai contest opposite rising Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Lumpinee 68 this Friday, June 28.

Looking ahead to the upcoming matchup at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Superlek is confident of getting the job done and moving on to his next fight unscathed.

“He has knockout power but is also very technical. He’s slow, though. I do think he’s great. He’s confident and on top of his game,” he said.

“I feel like I’m faster than him. I will try to end the fight either as soon as possible, or with no major injury.”

After he faces Kongthoranee, Superlek will move up in weight in search of another 26-pound gold belt to add to his collection.