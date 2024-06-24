Superlek juggles two massive fights 

“The Kicking Machine” has two big fights, starting with a flyweight Muay Thai contest opposite rising Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Lumpinee 68 this Friday, June 28.
Looking ahead to the upcoming matchup at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Superlek is confident of getting the job done and moving on to his next fight unscathed.
“He has knockout power but is also very technical. He’s slow, though. I do think he’s great. He’s confident and on top of his game,” he said.
“I feel like I’m faster than him. I will try to end the fight either as soon as possible, or with no major injury.”
After he faces Kongthoranee, Superlek will move up in weight in search of another 26-pound gold belt to add to his collection.
At ONE 168: Denver on September 6, the 28-year-old challenges two-sport king Jonathan “The General” Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.
Superlek is simply planning to turn out memorable performances when he tackles the pair of fights. He’s also bidding to extend his current win streak to 11 fights and achieve two-sport, two-weight world title glory.
“Kongthoranee and Haggerty are two different people with different styles. I don’t think the game plan will be the same for these two,” he said.
“However, I have always put 100 per cent of my effort into every fight. Fans can expect a great performance from me, and I’m sure Kongthoranee too. It’s going to be a great fight.”
Before he steps in the ring with Kongthoranee and Haggerty, however, Superlek has a balancing act on his hands as he prepares to step on the scales.
The Thai megastar has had his challenges making the flyweight limit of late. And with just three months to fill out his frame and fight the hulking Haggerty at bantamweight, he’ll have to be smart about his training.
Getting that right, he says, is almost more worrisome than the fights themselves.
“The only thing that kind of worried me a bit is the process of cutting weight and putting it back on,” he said.
“Now, I’m cutting it back, and right after, I will have to make it to bantamweight. I’m not worried at all about the fight, though. It’ll be a great experience to fight in front of the new fan base. It’s been huge for me to have more fans from around the world.”