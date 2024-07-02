Prajanchai declares latest world title “a gift to all Thai people” 

The divisional Muay Thai ruler added the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title to his collection this past weekend. He bounced Jonathan Di Bella from the ranks of the unbeaten by unanimous decision in the ONE Lumpinee 68 headliner.

At Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28, Prajanchai told of his relief when speaking to reporters at the post-fight press conference.

“I'm very happy. I feel like it's such a relief because before I felt like there was pressure for me to hold the expectations of Thai people to get this belt for all the Thai people. So right now, I have achieved it and I feel relieved,” he said.

“I think I did well, but maybe not the best, maybe not well enough. Jonathan Di Bella is a very good fighter. He's one of the top fighters in the world. So of course, the fight wasn't going to be easy. But I think I did enough. But there's room for improvement, of course.”