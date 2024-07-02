Saemapetch sizes up Carrillo ahead of ONE Fight Night 23 

The No.4 ranked bantamweight Muay Thai star faces No.1 contender Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on July 6 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a pivotal contest for the division.

Saemapetch has been chasing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title currently held by Jonathan “The General” Haggerty since making his promotional bow in 2018.

Carrillo, on the other hand, has surged to the top of the divisional rankings with a destructive four-fight win streak since making his debut last year.

But Saemapetch believes that his 14 fights worth of experience under the bright lights of ONE will hold him in good stead when the pair lock horns at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.