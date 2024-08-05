Philippines' Carlos Yulo wins second gold, rules vault in Paris Olympics

Carlos Yulo accomplished that all by himself.

Riding a strong first vault with a high difficulty score and then executing solidly in his second, Yulo won his second gold medal late Sunday evening after ruling the vault apparatus in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition of the Paris Olympics 2024.

It was Yulo’s second gold medal in the French capital, and that alone surpasses Team Philippines’ Tokyo Olympics haul of one gold, two silvers and one bronze.

And with two boxers, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, already assured of bronze, the Philippines is guaranteed to fly home with its brightest Olympic showing in history.

