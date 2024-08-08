Thailand’s 3 iconic cheerleaders

Thai cheerleaders often steal the spotlight with their unique costumes and distinctive cheering styles at international competitions.

Some have even become more famous among Thai sports fans than the athletes themselves.

Let’s get to know a few of these iconic figures:

“Uncle Lim” (Wirun Wichianwattanachai)

A devoted fan, Uncle Lim is present at every football match played by the Thai national team. An engineer by profession, Uncle Lim is admired by Thai football fans for his dedication, time and personal investment in boosting the national teams’ morale.

Uncle Lim’s journey began at the King’s Cup Sepak Takraw and the 2007 Asian Cup co-hosted by Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

His commitment is driven by pure passion as he considers cheering the Thai national team his mission – a mission few can maintain consistently.

