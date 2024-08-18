Football Association launches investigation into Thai League 2 match chaos

Thailand’s Football Association has ordered an urgent investigation into the Thai League 2 match between Lampang FC and Phrae United that resulted in clashes between players and led to an extended stoppage time of 64 minutes.
The match was played on Saturday evening at the Lampang Provincial Stadium and ended with Phrae United winning the encounter 4-3.
Association president Nualphan Lamsam directed the organising committee to investigate the incident thoroughly. The association said such an incident was unacceptable in professional Thai league football.
The Thai League organising committee will question the match officials and referees, bringing the matter to the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee for prompt resolution and potential sanctions.
The chaos began when Lampang goalkeeper Kittisak Moosawat ventured forward to score and accidentally stepped on the face of Phrae United’s Arthit Phromkan. Arthit reacted violently, punching Kittisak, which led to the keeper falling to the ground.
The referee issued a red card to Arthit but did not award a penalty to Lampang, resulting in turmoil among players from both teams. Police officers were deployed to control the situation.
After a one-hour delay, play resumed and the referee ended the match immediately.