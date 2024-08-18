Football Association launches investigation into Thai League 2 match chaos

Association president Nualphan Lamsam directed the organising committee to investigate the incident thoroughly. The association said such an incident was unacceptable in professional Thai league football.

The Thai League organising committee will question the match officials and referees, bringing the matter to the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee for prompt resolution and potential sanctions.

The chaos began when Lampang goalkeeper Kittisak Moosawat ventured forward to score and accidentally stepped on the face of Phrae United’s Arthit Phromkan. Arthit reacted violently, punching Kittisak, which led to the keeper falling to the ground.