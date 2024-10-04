Trampoline Arena brings high-adrenaline sports to a Sportainment experience

BOUNCE Central Chaengwattana branch is in a prime location with a large number of families residing, as well as several prestigious international schools.

Bounce aims to be a loved destination for the families, schools and young people, who come to BOUNCE to learn new skills, awaken confidence and just let go. It’s about inspiring everyone to forget the serious stuff for a while and get immersed in an atmosphere of fun, making new friends who may become part of the BOUNCE TRIBES.

Nana Rybena, a well-known actress who participated in activities at BOUNCE Thailand, said, "I highly value exercise and health. Coming to BOUNCE allows me to spend time with my kids and participate in activities that are both fun and challenging, especially extreme sports that help my kids, Beena and Brooklyn, become more confident and expressive. I am also impressed by the friendly and helpful staff who take care of and guide the children, which makes it stand out from other playgrounds."

For those looking to exercise or find new activities to maintain good health for themselves and their families, the containment activities from Bounce Thailand will be another option for fitness lovers, including parents who want to encourage their children to exercise for health.

At BOUNCE on the 7th floor of Central Chaengwattana, there are various activities to enjoy. BOUNCE has a diverse customer base that ranges from pre-schoolers and teenagers to elite athletes and corporate groups. We provide a hassle-free party, where you can expect an easy, no-fuss, and unbelievably AWESOME party experience between 10-20 people here. Our awesome hosts will guide the kids through all the fun. Corporate group offerings are also available, Bounce provides an opportunity to connect, get active and share an adrenaline-packed experience as a team.

Inspire the progression with Bounce Freestyle Academy, a skill development coaching program, 3 specialised programs that develop skills from walking-age toddlers through to Freestyle athletes. The Academy harnesses balance, coordination, strength and agility in a way that focuses on fun, creativity and self-expression.

BOUNCE Central Plaza Chaengwattana is open daily and is easily accessible by the MRT (Pink Line), getting off at Chaengwattana-Pak Kret 28 Station, Exit 4, and is only 5 minutes away from the Chaengwattana Expressway.