Trampoline Arena brings high-adrenaline sports to a Sportainment experience

The company has officially opened its new branch at 7th floor Central Plaza Chaengwattana covering an area of over 670 square meters. This is Thailand's second branch, following its first branch's success, which has been very popular among sports and entertainment fitness enthusiasts.
This new BOUNCE branch is designed to provide unlimited jumping spirits and unleash customers’ experiences through the TOP 3 most favourite activity zones, such as the Free-Jump Arena, the ultimate playground for freestyle fun, which suits all ages, from children to adults.
The Wall Zone, The Wall combines high-performance trampolines with vertical walls of various heights for freestyle tricks and Bounce’s signature Wall Running. This area is like a skate park made out of trampolines. Big Bag Zone, is a giant soft landing so you can get massively airborne just for fun, or practising your aerial moves in safety. Enjoy the freedom of Freestyle, learn new skills and progress your moves then get as technical as your skills allow.
The new branch features the Air Arena, a multipurpose sports zone for players to practice special skills, and popularity for gymnasts, dancers, cheerleaders, and parkour. Players can also enjoy various sports competitions, such as football, basketball, and other challenging activities, with real-time score display systems.
Another exciting zone is the Net Courses (rope adventure games), featuring 22 adventure obstacles divided into two height levels: Lower Net Courses at over 8 meters, including challenges like X-Cross, Web Bridge, and Hanging Balls, and Upper Net Courses at over 11 meters. A highlight not to be missed is the Spiral Tube Slide, where players can test their courage and overcome fear of heights, challenging themselves in moments of decision-making.
Kanokporn Aroonrat, General Manager of Bounceinc. (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "After the Covid-19 situation, many people, especially children, have not had the opportunity to socialize or meet new friends. BOUNCE is a place that not only helps promote exercise and health but also a space where everyone can reconnect.
Exercising with BOUNCE not only helps improve health but is also full of fun, inspires self-development and leads to progress in what they do. BOUNCE is a new and exciting way to exercise, not only helps strengthen the body but also meets the needs of those who enjoy challenges and want to get inspired to exercise.”
BOUNCE Central Chaengwattana branch is in a prime location with a large number of families residing, as well as several prestigious international schools.
Bounce aims to be a loved destination for the families, schools and young people, who come to BOUNCE to learn new skills, awaken confidence and just let go. It’s about inspiring everyone to forget the serious stuff for a while and get immersed in an atmosphere of fun, making new friends who may become part of the BOUNCE TRIBES.
Nana Rybena, a well-known actress who participated in activities at BOUNCE Thailand, said, "I highly value exercise and health. Coming to BOUNCE allows me to spend time with my kids and participate in activities that are both fun and challenging, especially extreme sports that help my kids, Beena and Brooklyn, become more confident and expressive. I am also impressed by the friendly and helpful staff who take care of and guide the children, which makes it stand out from other playgrounds."
For those looking to exercise or find new activities to maintain good health for themselves and their families, the containment activities from Bounce Thailand will be another option for fitness lovers, including parents who want to encourage their children to exercise for health.
At BOUNCE on the 7th floor of Central Chaengwattana, there are various activities to enjoy. BOUNCE has a diverse customer base that ranges from pre-schoolers and teenagers to elite athletes and corporate groups. We provide a hassle-free party, where you can expect an easy, no-fuss, and unbelievably AWESOME party experience between 10-20 people here. Our awesome hosts will guide the kids through all the fun. Corporate group offerings are also available, Bounce provides an opportunity to connect, get active and share an adrenaline-packed experience as a team.
Inspire the progression with Bounce Freestyle Academy, a skill development coaching program, 3 specialised programs that develop skills from walking-age toddlers through to Freestyle athletes. The Academy harnesses balance, coordination, strength and agility in a way that focuses on fun, creativity and self-expression.
BOUNCE Central Plaza Chaengwattana is open daily and is easily accessible by the MRT (Pink Line), getting off at Chaengwattana-Pak Kret 28 Station, Exit 4, and is only 5 minutes away from the Chaengwattana Expressway.