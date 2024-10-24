Globetrotting Uihlein is hoping to tee up another big win

The big-hitting American, who currently plays for RangeGoats GC in the LIV Golf League, dominated the field at Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey, cruising to a commanding seven-shot victory in the fourth event of the series. This win and a solid sixth-place finish in Oman earlier in the season have propelled Uihlein to third place in The International Series Rankings.
Although disappointed with a T44 last week at the Black Mountain Championship in Hua Hin, the fifth event of the series, he is hoping to get back to winning ways in Thailand.
Reflecting on the confidence he gained in England he said: “It is always nice to win. I felt like I was playing well going into it without, really, having the results to show it. So, it was nice to have the results and it is nice anytime you win anywhere around the world, right?
“So, I felt pretty good, and after that, I played pretty solid on the LIV Golf League. Nothing spectacular, but pretty solid to finish off the year.”
It is a second consecutive weekend in Thailand for Uihlein and another destination in a year that has seen plenty of air miles. He said: “I love to travel, and I love playing and The International Series is great for both of that.
“Oman, Morocco, Thailand, England and then Indonesia, Hong Kong, Qatar, – it is a pretty global schedule, it’s awesome and great for the game.”
Wade Ormsby won this event last year when the tournament was held at Black Mountain Golf Club, the venue for last weekend’s tournament. He’s hoping that performance can also bring confidence.
He said: “It is a great feeling to defend the title at any tournament, we had a good year there last year, albeit on a different golf course. This is my first time here at Thai Country Club and it is a great golf course, in great shape, even with the good amount of rain that we have had.”
Ormsby has been travelling with the LIV Golf League this season as an alternate, and the evergreen Australian is hoping that the experience of rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest players in the world counts for something this week.
“It is fantastic being around the guys out there,” he said. “You are always learning this game, especially around the calibre of guys that you’re mixed with out there, whether just on the range, practising or whatever.
“It is contagious being around them, yeah, absolutely I will try and bring that back out here.”
Vincent, The International Series Rankings champion in 2022, has enjoyed two consecutive full seasons in the LIV Golf League, but could not escape the relegation zone this season.
The Zimbabwean is pleased to be back on duty in The International Series, which offers a viable route back to the big time if he wins the rankings race this season.
He said: “I think it has changed and helped my life. It is something that I’m always going to reflect on and I am very grateful for that opportunity that I’ve had. I am excited to come out here and compete, use whatever I have learned and hopefully continue to improve as a player in person. It has been awesome for me, and I think everyone here would agree on that.”
Local hope David Boriboonsub is hoping that a Thai player can take it to the next level here this week.
Seven Thai players finished in the top 20 last week, with youngster Boriboonsub himself finishing T14 after rounds of 65, 69, 67 and 70.
He said: “It is a huge opportunity for the Thai players and me. I think this week, I played this course quite a lot, so I know which holes to go for and which holes to play safe or be aggressive on.
“The International Series is a huge opportunity for the Thai players. Right now, the Thai golfers are playing well. I haven’t played all that well, except for the last few weeks.”