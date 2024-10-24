Globetrotting Uihlein is hoping to tee up another big win

Vincent, The International Series Rankings champion in 2022, has enjoyed two consecutive full seasons in the LIV Golf League, but could not escape the relegation zone this season.



The Zimbabwean is pleased to be back on duty in The International Series, which offers a viable route back to the big time if he wins the rankings race this season.



He said: “I think it has changed and helped my life. It is something that I’m always going to reflect on and I am very grateful for that opportunity that I’ve had. I am excited to come out here and compete, use whatever I have learned and hopefully continue to improve as a player in person. It has been awesome for me, and I think everyone here would agree on that.”



Local hope David Boriboonsub is hoping that a Thai player can take it to the next level here this week.



Seven Thai players finished in the top 20 last week, with youngster Boriboonsub himself finishing T14 after rounds of 65, 69, 67 and 70.



He said: “It is a huge opportunity for the Thai players and me. I think this week, I played this course quite a lot, so I know which holes to go for and which holes to play safe or be aggressive on.



“The International Series is a huge opportunity for the Thai players. Right now, the Thai golfers are playing well. I haven’t played all that well, except for the last few weeks.”