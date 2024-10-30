Kongthoranee vs. Tagir Khalilov: Explosive Muay Thai Showdown at ONE 169

Set for November 9 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, this matchup has all the makings of a show-stealer.
Kongthoranee, known for his relentless style and dangerous elbows, has compiled eight victories in ONE Championship over rising stars like Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, Taiki Naito, and ET Wankhongohm MBK, which has firmly established him among Muay Thai’s elite.
In his last outing, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion went the distance with Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE’s two-sport World Champion. Although his impressive seven-fight win streak was ultimately snapped, Kongthoranee is determined to get back to victorious ways.
Khalilov, meanwhile, has made a name for himself since joining ONE three years ago. Known for his knockout power and aggressive pace, he’s gone toe-to-toe with icons like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek.
"Samingpri" also holds wins over respected Thai fighters like Black Panther, Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, and Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi. Now, coming off a recent loss to Nakrob Fairtex, the Russian star is eager to bounce back and make a statement against Kongthoranee.
With Khalilov’s powerful striking and Kongthoranee’s clinch expertise, this bout could go either way, setting up a thrilling contest for Muay Thai fans.
ONE 169 will also feature three ONE World Title fights across different disciplines. Anatoly Malykhin defends his heavyweight MMA crown against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. Rodtang defends his flyweight Muay Thai gold against Jacob Smith. And Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen compete for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.