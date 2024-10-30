Kongthoranee vs. Tagir Khalilov: Explosive Muay Thai Showdown at ONE 169

Set for November 9 at Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, this matchup has all the makings of a show-stealer.

Kongthoranee, known for his relentless style and dangerous elbows, has compiled eight victories in ONE Championship over rising stars like Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, Taiki Naito, and ET Wankhongohm MBK, which has firmly established him among Muay Thai’s elite.

In his last outing, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion went the distance with Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE’s two-sport World Champion. Although his impressive seven-fight win streak was ultimately snapped, Kongthoranee is determined to get back to victorious ways.