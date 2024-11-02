Charongrat and Park share lead with strong starts at JAT-NB3 Elite Series Circuit 3

The tournament, jointly sanctioned by Trust Golf, the Junior Asian Tour (JAT), and Notah Begay III (NB3), draws male and female junior golfers competing in two primary age groups: Class A (15-18 years) and Class B (13-14 years).

Competitors in these divisions play 54 holes over three days, contributing to the overall Open Class rankings. Class C players (ages 10-12) contest over 36 holes, with scores counting toward the JAT Order of Merit, the Junior Golf Scoreboard, and the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

In the Boys’ Open, Charongrat and Park’s matching 2-under-par 70s placed them at the top, with Satsin Chantaurai close behind at 1-under-par 71. In the Girls’ Open, Suritpreeya Pruksanubal, competing in Class B, launched her tournament bid with a solid 1-under-par 71, fueled by four birdies and three bogeys.

Thitaree Visavapattanamawan from Class A followed in second at 1-over-par 73, while Nattakarn Praveerothai and Natcharey Khunpasut tied for third with 2-over-par 74.