Phothalai hosts Southeast Asia\'s first 2024 Virtual Golf Tournament

This tournament saw participation from over 60 professional golfers competing for total prize money exceeding 350,000 baht, with Pro Khosit Khunwong emerging as the champion. Additionally, Phothalai organized special awards for the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin challenges to add excitement and competition.

“This development reflects a modern investment direction in the sports and health sector, which is expected to generate revenue for the business and promote sports tourism in Thailand,” said Anan.