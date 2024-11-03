Phothalai hosts Southeast Asia\'s first 2024 Virtual Golf Tournament

This marks the organization of the "Phothalai – Singha Thailand PGA Virtual Golf Tournament 2024," the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. The tournament is supported by the Professional Golf Association of Thailand and Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd.
Anan stated, "The development aimed at upgrading Phothalai's driving range to an 18-hole golf course standard is intended to provide professional golfers and enthusiasts with a place to practice and enhance their skills. This effort aligns with the increasing focus on health and wellness following the Covid-19 crisis, which has driven business growth by more than 25%. The integration of the TrackMan 4 system, which connects to over 300 virtual golf courses worldwide, enhances Phothalai's prominence in the modern golf market and enriches the playing experience with intense and cutting-edge gameplay. The Phothalai driving range has been certified by the Professional Golf Association of Thailand as the first and only virtual driving range in Thailand capable of fully simulating an 18-hole course."
This tournament saw participation from over 60 professional golfers competing for total prize money exceeding 350,000 baht, with Pro Khosit Khunwong emerging as the champion. Additionally, Phothalai organized special awards for the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin challenges to add excitement and competition.
“This development reflects a modern investment direction in the sports and health sector, which is expected to generate revenue for the business and promote sports tourism in Thailand,” said Anan.