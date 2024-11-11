Thai wheelchair- racing athlete explains ban for anti-doping violation

Prawat Wahoram, a Thai wheelchair-racing athlete, has posted a clarification after being banned for one year by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for an anti-doping violation.

He asserted that he had never used banned substances in his entire career, emphasising that the ban resulted from missing testing appointments because of his own oversight.

After the IPC’s one-year ban imposed on Prawat for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), he provided an explanation on his personal Facebook account:

"To all, I, Prawat Wahoram, Thai national wheelchair racing athlete, would like to clarify the facts as follows:

“1. Regarding the news, I affirm with honour from over 25 years of service to my country that I have never used any banned substances, in full compliance with IPC anti-doping regulations.

“2. I admit responsibility for missing three tests, of which two instances were due to my own and my family’s negligence in not being present when the testing team arrived. However, I reiterate that, as stated in point 1, I have never used any banned substances.

“3. As for the third missed test, this was not my fault but rather a registration system error, which the IPC has acknowledged as a mistake on their part. I had prepared thoroughly over the last four years and was fully ready to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games in France to bring pride to Thailand. This situation has brought me immense disappointment and sadness.