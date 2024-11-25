UA Combine 2024: Southeast Asia’s strength test dominates Bangkok scene

Billed as the largest fitness showdown in the region, the UA Combine 2024 featured eight standardized tests adopted from the United States: Agility, Stamina, Vertical (Jump), Power, Endurance, Strength, Speed, and Cognition. The event was contested in 32 nonstop batches, each lasting about an hour, with participants pushing their bodies to the brink to secure the title of champion.

The top-performing team claimed a cash prize of 50,000 Baht, while the individual male and female winners each walked away with 125,000 Baht.

The male overall champion title went to local star Pusit Songjaroen, who scored an impressive 3,506 points, edging out runner-up Daniel Gardiner with 3,481 points. On the women’s side, Kunthida Thabthimhin finally claimed victory with 2,740 points, overcoming last year’s heartbreak. Defending champion Phorntida Chulopas took second place, tallying 2,710 points.

The event drew an impressive lineup of athletes and celebrities. Fans were treated to appearances by ONE Championship kick-boxing victor Suppachai "Superbon" Meunsang, former national 4x100 relay athlete Nutthaphong “Mac” Veerawongratanasiri, bodybuilder Worakorn “Champ” Wongsakornmueng, and basketball star Pimchoshita “Kat” Supyen.