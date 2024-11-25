UA Combine 2024: Southeast Asia’s strength test dominates Bangkok scene

Billed as the largest fitness showdown in the region, the UA Combine 2024 featured eight standardized tests adopted from the United States: Agility, Stamina, Vertical (Jump), Power, Endurance, Strength, Speed, and Cognition. The event was contested in 32 nonstop batches, each lasting about an hour, with participants pushing their bodies to the brink to secure the title of champion.
The top-performing team claimed a cash prize of 50,000 Baht, while the individual male and female winners each walked away with 125,000 Baht.
The male overall champion title went to local star Pusit Songjaroen, who scored an impressive 3,506 points, edging out runner-up Daniel Gardiner with 3,481 points. On the women’s side, Kunthida Thabthimhin finally claimed victory with 2,740 points, overcoming last year’s heartbreak. Defending champion Phorntida Chulopas took second place, tallying 2,710 points.
The event drew an impressive lineup of athletes and celebrities. Fans were treated to appearances by ONE Championship kick-boxing victor Suppachai "Superbon" Meunsang, former national 4x100 relay athlete Nutthaphong “Mac” Veerawongratanasiri, bodybuilder Worakorn “Champ” Wongsakornmueng, and basketball star Pimchoshita “Kat” Supyen.
“As an athlete, I’m accustomed to these tests, which are incredibly beneficial for assessing physical condition ahead of a competition. However, the general public can also gain from this event, as these challenges serve as an excellent way to enhance overall physical health,” said Superbon who won two ONE Friday Fights titles this year.
On the celebrity front, names such as actress and formal national junior diver Nicha “Wawwa” Chokprajakchat, Matthew Dean, and Pattrakorn “Ply” Tungsupakul added star power, as they too joined the action-packed competition.
Actress Wawwa shared, "The beauty standards for women have shifted from being skinny to embracing physical fitness. Beyond keeping us in shape and looking great, this competition helps us build strength and supports a healthier, longer life."
Thepparit Riwin, Senior Marketing Manager at UA Sports Thailand, was thrilled by the event's success. “The incredible response showed how much people love testing their limits,” he said. “This event is more than just a competition—it’s about personal growth. Whether participants are professionals or amateurs, they left with valuable insights into their capabilities.”
He also emphasized the event’s role in fostering community and encouraging fitness. “Participants not only measured their progress year-on-year but also compared themselves to some of the nation’s best athletes.”
Alexandre Ambel, Managing Director of CRC Sports under Central Retail, reaffirmed Supersports’ dedication to driving Thailand’s sports culture forward. “We’re committed to building a strong performance community,” Ambel said. “By partnering with Under Armour, we aim to enhance sports training while inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country.”
Adding to the excitement was an Interactive Zone, where attendees tried out simulated challenges such as the Vertical Jump and Cognition tests. Participants were also rewarded through the UA Rewards program, which encourages athletes to improve by earning points that can be exchanged for prizes.
Fans looking to join next year’s UA Combine can follow updates on the official website www.uacombineasia.com, Line Official (@uacombineth), Facebook (UnderArmourThailand), and Instagram (@underarmourth).
The UA Combine 2024 once again proved to be a flagship event for Thailand’s sports scene, uniting athletes and fans in a celebration of strength, endurance, and community spirit.