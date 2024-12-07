Brilliant Panot stays ahead in boys’ A class at JAT-NB3 Elite Series

As the only player to finish under par, Panot carded a second-round 70, highlighted by four birdies against two bogeys, for a two-round total of 3-under-par 141. His consistent form positions him as a strong contender for the under-18 and overall titles.

Trailing by six shots was Trevor Cunningham, the runner-up in the first two circuits. Cunningham struggled to find his footing, notching just two birdies while carding four bogeys and a costly double bogey on No. 10 to settle for a 75 and a total of 147. Thantee Nontasuwanm sat in third place, four strokes further back at 151 after a round of 77.

In the Girls’ A Class, 16-year-old Kritchanya Kaopattanasakul impressed with an even-par 72 for a total of 1-under-par 143, securing a three-shot lead. Pimpakorn Panyadilok is her closest challenger, carding a 73 for a 146 total, while Thonnatcha Parnthepin was two shots adrift in third with a 148.