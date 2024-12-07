Brilliant Panot stays ahead in boys’ A class at JAT-NB3 Elite Series

As the only player to finish under par, Panot carded a second-round 70, highlighted by four birdies against two bogeys, for a two-round total of 3-under-par 141. His consistent form positions him as a strong contender for the under-18 and overall titles.
Trailing by six shots was Trevor Cunningham, the runner-up in the first two circuits. Cunningham struggled to find his footing, notching just two birdies while carding four bogeys and a costly double bogey on No. 10 to settle for a 75 and a total of 147. Thantee Nontasuwanm sat in third place, four strokes further back at 151 after a round of 77.
In the Girls’ A Class, 16-year-old Kritchanya Kaopattanasakul impressed with an even-par 72 for a total of 1-under-par 143, securing a three-shot lead. Pimpakorn Panyadilok is her closest challenger, carding a 73 for a 146 total, while Thonnatcha Parnthepin was two shots adrift in third with a 148.
The Boys’ B Class saw an intense battle as Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana fired a second-round 70, featuring five birdies against three bogeys, to tie for the lead at 1-over-par 145. He shared the top spot with Jessada Chuangprayoon, who delivered a 71. Nattagorn Bennukul trailed by three shots at 148 after a challenging round.
In the Girls’ B Class, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti, who won back-to-back titles over the past two circuits stumbled to an 80 but retained her lead at 13-over-par 157. Natcharey Khunapasut, however, cut the deficit with a 76, closing in at 159 and keeping the title race alive.
The Boys’ C Class remains competitive as Suwijak Prasitwanakul took the opening-round lead with a 78. Asakorn Hattabodee is three strokes back at 81, followed closely by Phuwanop Tharadilokpat at 82. On the girls’ division, Nonlaphan Khamkoet delivered an impressive performance, carding a 73 with three birdies and four bogeys to open up an impressive 10-shot lead over Alin Emily Reunkul.
The tournament heads into its final round on Sunday, with intense action expected as the players battle for top honours across all divisions.
The tournament, sanctioned by Trust Golf, the Junior Asian Tour (JAT), and Notah Begay III (NB3), showcases junior golfers competing in primary age divisions: Class A (15-18 years) and Class B (13-14 years), both playing 54 holes over three days for Open Class rankings. Class C players (10-12 years) compete over 36 holes, with their performances counting toward the JAT Order of Merit, the Junior Golf Scoreboard, and World Junior Rankings.
It is part of a seven-event series leading up to the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship. The series offers junior golfers a pathway to the NB3 World Championship in the US, scheduled for November 2025.