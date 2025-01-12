Akbar Abdullaev shocks Tang Kai with dominant fifth-round TKO

ONE Championship™ (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, returned to Lumpinee Stadium for another electric evening at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev.

In the main event, #5-ranked featherweight MMA contender Akbar Abdullaev kept his undefeated record intact by dominating and ultimately finishing ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai in a non-title bout.

Abdullaev put together a dominant display as he pummeled Tang for the duration of the contest, showcasing his explosive striking early and often. The Kyrgyzstani athlete also took the Chinese titleholder down for the first time in his career.