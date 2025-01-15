Chanettee, Arpichaya, Jaravee to spark fireworks at Blue Canyon

Thai Trio Excited to Shine

Pro Proud Chanettee Wannasaen, a 20-year-old rising star and two-time LPGA Tour champion, is eager to make her debut in the event.

“I’m thrilled to play in this tournament for the first time. It’s a great chance to gain new experiences and perform in front of Thai fans,” said Chanettee.

She anticipated the potential challenges of fatigue from competing in the LPGA’s Asian Swing but remained optimistic.

“I know this course well and have played here many times. Phuket is always a fantastic destination, and I’m ready to give it my all.”

Pro Piano Arpichaya Yubol, 22, who gained international recognition after finishing fifth at last year’s US Women’s Open, sees the tournament as a valuable platform for Thai golfers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Thai players to compete against KLPGA stars. Their events are known for their competitive fields and high prize money. A big thank you to Blue Canyon for hosting such a great event in our country,” said Arpichaya.

Pro Wann Jaravee Boonchant, a 25-year-old preparing for a full season on the KLPGA Tour, emphasized the broader impact of the event.

“This tournament is not only a chance for us to compete but also a great way to promote Blue Canyon and Phuket as a top-tier golf destination. It’s inspiring for young players to learn from Korean golfers, who are among the best in the world,” she said.