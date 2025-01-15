Chanettee, Arpichaya, Jaravee to spark fireworks at Blue Canyon

With a total prize purse of US$800,000 (27.65 million THB), the tournament marks the second consecutive year Thailand has hosted this high-profile event, which serves as one of the KLPGA Tour’s premier stops outside of South Korea.
The competition will feature 40 invited players, including the top eight from the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit, the top four from the Japan LPGA Tour Order of Merit, and two players each from countries such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Seven sponsor exemptions complete the field, promising a week of world-class golf.
Thai Trio Excited to Shine
Pro Proud Chanettee Wannasaen, a 20-year-old rising star and two-time LPGA Tour champion, is eager to make her debut in the event.
“I’m thrilled to play in this tournament for the first time. It’s a great chance to gain new experiences and perform in front of Thai fans,” said Chanettee.
She anticipated the potential challenges of fatigue from competing in the LPGA’s Asian Swing but remained optimistic.
“I know this course well and have played here many times. Phuket is always a fantastic destination, and I’m ready to give it my all.”
Pro Piano Arpichaya Yubol, 22, who gained international recognition after finishing fifth at last year’s US Women’s Open, sees the tournament as a valuable platform for Thai golfers.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Thai players to compete against KLPGA stars. Their events are known for their competitive fields and high prize money. A big thank you to Blue Canyon for hosting such a great event in our country,” said Arpichaya.
Pro Wann Jaravee Boonchant, a 25-year-old preparing for a full season on the KLPGA Tour, emphasized the broader impact of the event.
“This tournament is not only a chance for us to compete but also a great way to promote Blue Canyon and Phuket as a top-tier golf destination. It’s inspiring for young players to learn from Korean golfers, who are among the best in the world,” she said.
National Qualifier and Press Conference
The tournament will also host a National Qualifier on February 8-9, where two Thai players and one international golfer can secure spots in the main event. A press conference is set for February 4 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
Blue Canyon Shines on Global Stage
The Blue Canyon Country Club continues to cement its reputation as one of Asia’s top golfing destinations. Recently named Thailand’s Best Golf Course at the 2024 World Golf Awards in Madeira, Portugal, the club also boasts a rich history of accolades, including the ASEAN Golf Award (2018) and Asia’s Best Golf Course by Asia Money (2004-2007).
In April, Blue Canyon will further showcase its world-class facilities by hosting the Annika Invitational Asia, an international women’s amateur tournament.
About the KLPGA Tour
The Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) is one of the world’s premier women’s professional golf tours. Established in 1977, it ranks among the top five tours globally and contributes points toward the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The 2024 season featured 31 tournaments, marking its 47th year of competition.
With a strong lineup of international talent and Thailand’s best golfers ready to shine, the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill and competition on Phuket’s stunning fairways.