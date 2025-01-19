"Jarawi Boonjan" shares his experience teaching golf to Bangchak Club

Pro Wan-Jarawi Boonjan, a golfer under Bangchak, together with The Jenz Company Limited, organized a special golf clinic for members of the golf club of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited at Topgolf Mega City on Friday, January 17, 2015.

The event was attended by many famous golfers, led by Pro Net-Phanuwat Boonsombat, a golfer under Bangchak, who came to demonstrate the teaching, and Pro Petch-Sadom Kaewkanjana, a leading Thai golfer from the Asian Tour, who came to encourage.

Pro Wan conveyed comprehensive golf playing techniques, from warming up the body, and practising different swing styles, to short-game playing techniques, and shared his experience as a professional golfer for club members to use to develop their skills.

"This is a great opportunity to share my first-hand experience with the golfers of Bangchak Club. "It's also a review of my knowledge," said Pro Wan, revealing that this year she has a full-time schedule to compete in the KLPGA Tour and thanked Bangchak for their continuous support of the golf industry, both in terms of supporting athletes and the company's employees. The Jenz Company Limited is the organizer of the "Jenz Golf Tour" youth golf tournament and is a representative to take care of the image and comprehensively manage benefits for athletes.

