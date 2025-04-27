Norza elected to BWF council, Thailand's Patama is president

At the BWF annual general meeting in Xiamen on Saturday (April 26), Patama, who also serves as the president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, was elected unopposed, succeeding Poul Erik Hoyer, who chose not to seek re-election.

Hoyer, the Olympic champion from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, had held the presidency since 2013, completing three consecutive terms. However, he chose not to stand for re-election due to health reasons.