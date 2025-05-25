Pacific Links members tee off with Korean golf star Na Yeon Choi

The event offered a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where members and guests could enjoy golf with Choi, participate in fun golf activities and clinics, and snap some close-up photos. It was a unique opportunity for amateur golfers to spend time with a world-class pro on the course.
“This wasn’t just about playing golf,” said Larry Wang, President of Pacific Links Thailand. “It was about creating meaningful experiences and connections through the sport we all love.”
Pacific Links is part of a global golf network that connects members to over 50 top courses in Thailand and more than 1,000 courses around the world. The organisation aims to make golfing travel easier and more enjoyable, offering support with bookings, special access, and premium golfing experiences both locally and abroad.