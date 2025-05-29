Johan Ghazali's master's style and fame In the professional fighting world 

The 18-year-old phenom, who announced himself to the martial arts world with a stunning 16-second knockout debut in February 2023, is now gearing up for his ninth appearance in the organisation when he faces Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on 7 June.

Whilst most teenagers his age are still figuring out their future, Ghazali is already mastering the art of celebrity management. The young striker has had to adapt quickly to his newfound status as one of ONE's most promising talents.

"To keep it short, the more I do it, the better I get at handling fame, deals, and everything that comes with my growing career in ONE Championship," Ghazali said.