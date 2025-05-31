Thongrit playoff wins Super Senior Championship “Athitaya 2025”

Thongrit Chiangkhon narrowly defeated Tachakhon Moyadi in the playoff to win the Super Senior Championship (age 60 and over) and received a trophy and 50,000 baht in prize money in the “Athitaya Super Senior 2025” senior professional golf tournament at Athitaya Golf & Resort in Nakhon Nayok Province.

Thongrit finished the final round with a score of 4 under par 68, with a total score of 6 under par 138 over two days, equal to Tachakhon, who scored 2 under par 70, forcing the championship to be decided through a hole-by-hole playoff, and Thongrit narrowly won.

Won the second championship of the year in the Thai Senior Tour, age 60+ category, while Tachakarn received second place and 25,000 baht in prize money.

In comparison, Piranthorn Chaturakul finished third with a total score of 5 under par 139 and received 19,500 baht in prize money.