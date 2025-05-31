Thongrit playoff wins Super Senior Championship “Athitaya 2025”

Thongrit Chiangkhon narrowly defeated Tachakhon Moyadi in the playoff to win the Super Senior Championship (age 60 and over) and received a trophy and 50,000 baht in prize money in the “Athitaya Super Senior 2025” senior professional golf tournament at Athitaya Golf & Resort in Nakhon Nayok Province.
Thongrit finished the final round with a score of 4 under par 68, with a total score of 6 under par 138 over two days, equal to Tachakhon, who scored 2 under par 70, forcing the championship to be decided through a hole-by-hole playoff, and Thongrit narrowly won.
Won the second championship of the year in the Thai Senior Tour, age 60+ category, while Tachakarn received second place and 25,000 baht in prize money.
In comparison, Piranthorn Chaturakul finished third with a total score of 5 under par 139 and received 19,500 baht in prize money.
In the Grand Senior category (age 70 and over), which was competed for only one day, Pornchai Niammuenwai exploded with great form, making 6 birdies and losing only one bogey, finishing with a score of 5 under par 67, winning the championship and receiving 7,000 baht in prize money. Kittipat Kaewwisessit and Rianjot Nilkham ranked joint second with a score of 1 under par 71.
This competition was organised to promote the health of senior golfers, with the Super Senior category competing for a total prize of 500,000 baht, competing in 36 holes in 2 days, while the Grand Senior category competes in 18 holes, competing for a total prize of 120,000 baht.
Sutin Drunyothin, President of the Association, and Alisen Nakamura, CEO of the Association, attended the award ceremony to congratulate the winners at the clubhouse of Athitaya Golf & Resort.