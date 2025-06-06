Nakrob eyes power advantage in high-stakes ONE Fight Night 32 Battle 

The high-stakes Muay Thai clash, broadcasting live in US primetime on Prime Video, pits two of Thailand's most exciting strikers against each other in a bout that could determine the next title challenger in the vacant flyweight division.

Nakrob, who sits at No. 5 in the rankings, has carved out his reputation through explosive finishes. After dominating ONE Friday Fights to earn his six-figure ONE Championship contract, the Fairtex representative has collected five spectacular knockouts in his promotional career, including his most recent demolition of Puengluang Baanramba.