Nakrob eyes power advantage in high-stakes ONE Fight Night 32 Battle 

The high-stakes Muay Thai clash, broadcasting live in US primetime on Prime Video, pits two of Thailand's most exciting strikers against each other in a bout that could determine the next title challenger in the vacant flyweight division.
Nakrob, who sits at No. 5 in the rankings, has carved out his reputation through explosive finishes. After dominating ONE Friday Fights to earn his six-figure ONE Championship contract, the Fairtex representative has collected five spectacular knockouts in his promotional career, including his most recent demolition of Puengluang Baanramba.
His next opponent presents a different kind of threat. Jaosuayai enters on a four-fight winning streak, utilising lightning-fast combinations and technical precision to dismantle elite competition. The rising contender's momentum has made him one of the division's most feared knockout artists.
Despite the challenge, Nakrob remains respectful but confident in his assessment.
"Jaosuayai is a really good fighter. He's got sharp weapons and quick footwork. He's improved a lot since his debut fight. His strength is his sharp and fast punches, for sure," Nakrob said.
However, the veteran believes his experience across 90-plus professional fights gives him a crucial edge in the power department.
"I've prepared big shots for every round, like always. My secret weapon would probably be the power behind my strikes. I'm confident I can land heavier shots. But when it comes to speed, I gotta give it to Jaosuayai," Nakrob said.
With both fighters possessing finishing ability, Nakrob expects fireworks when they meet in the ring.
"I can tell you right now, this fight's gonna be intense. There's a good chance it won't go the distance. But I can't predict exactly when it's gonna finish. You'll have to wait and see in the ring," Nakrob said.