TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 returns with 5m-baht purse, qualifier on Aug 12

The event, co-sanctioned by both the Taiwan LPGA Tour and the Taiwan PGA Tour, promises another thrilling competition as male and female professionals go head-to-head on the same course. The champion will receive a winner’s purse of 750,000 baht.
Ahead of the main tournament, TrustGolf will stage a qualifying round on August 12 at the golf course in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi.
The one-day stroke play competition, played over 18 holes, will determine 24 qualifiers who will advance to compete in the main event.
The main draw will see participation from top-tier professionals, including 40 female golfers from the Taiwan LPGA Tour and 40 male golfers from the Taiwan PGA Tour.
They will be joined by eight qualifiers from the Trust Golf Mixed One-Day Tour, ten standout juniors from the JAT NB3 Elite Series Order of Merit, and ten specially invited players. The inclusion of emerging talent alongside seasoned professionals continues to affirm TrustGolf’s commitment to developing golf at every level.
Winners from this event will earn more than just prize money. A female professional who claims the title will secure a full card on the Taiwan LPGA Tour and earn points toward the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.
The male winner will be awarded a tour card for the Taiwan PGA Tour and collect Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. These benefits reflect the high standards of both tours, which are known for their competitive fields and substantial prize funds, offering significant career progression for rising stars.
Amateur golfers competing in the event have earned their spots through the Junior Asian Tour, a developmental series organised by Trust Golf. All amateurs will earn points toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
Female amateurs will also accumulate points in the Rolex Women’s Rankings, while their male counterparts will contribute to the OWGR, adding further value to their participation.
The 2025 TrustGolf Asian Mixed series comprises three tournaments. The first circuit, held from July 24 to 26, crowned veteran Japan Tour golfer Thanyakorn Khrongpha as champion.
Thanyakorn edged out Bangkok’s Sarut Vongchaisit by a single stroke to claim his first victory in five years, along with 750,000 baht in prize money and a three-year membership on the Taiwan PGA Tour.
Following the upcoming qualifier, the second leg of the series is set to take place from August 14 to 16, followed by the third leg from August 20 to 22. Both events will feature a 54-hole stroke play format across three days, with 5 million baht in prize money at stake in each tournament.
The TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 series is organised by TrustGolf, a leader in golf training and performance development equipped with cutting-edge technology.
The event is made possible through partnerships with the Taiwan PGA Tour, the Taiwan LPGA Tour, and valued sponsors including Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sport Technology, Asiacompact Co., Ltd., G Plus Property, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club.