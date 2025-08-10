TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 returns with 5m-baht purse, qualifier on Aug 12

The event, co-sanctioned by both the Taiwan LPGA Tour and the Taiwan PGA Tour, promises another thrilling competition as male and female professionals go head-to-head on the same course. The champion will receive a winner’s purse of 750,000 baht.

Ahead of the main tournament, TrustGolf will stage a qualifying round on August 12 at the golf course in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi.

The one-day stroke play competition, played over 18 holes, will determine 24 qualifiers who will advance to compete in the main event.

The main draw will see participation from top-tier professionals, including 40 female golfers from the Taiwan LPGA Tour and 40 male golfers from the Taiwan PGA Tour.

They will be joined by eight qualifiers from the Trust Golf Mixed One-Day Tour, ten standout juniors from the JAT NB3 Elite Series Order of Merit, and ten specially invited players. The inclusion of emerging talent alongside seasoned professionals continues to affirm TrustGolf’s commitment to developing golf at every level.