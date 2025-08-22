Flawless Gunn surges ahead with stunning 11-under round at Lake View

On a day when everything fell into place, the 33-year-old unleashed nine birdies, six of them on the front nine, and added an eagle on the par-five 15th to complete an error-free masterpiece.

His 11-under effort on the par-71 layout lifted him to a two-round total of 12-under-par 130, edging ahead of two female contenders, Thailand’s Patcharajutar Kongkraphan and Taiwan’s Phoebe Yao.

“Everything went well today, especially my drives, which had been a problem for me in the past. This time, I was able to strike the ball exactly the way I wanted. My previous best single-round score was 10-under, so to shoot a career-low today is truly unbelievable. It’s a very positive sign, and I hope the final round goes according to plan,” said Gunn, chasing his first victory since the Singha Championship three years ago.