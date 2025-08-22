Flawless Gunn surges ahead with stunning 11-under round at Lake View

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

Three-time China Open champion Gunn Charoenkul produced the round of his career with a stunning 60 to grab a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Bt5 million TrustGolf Asian Mixed Match 3 at Lake View Resort and Golf Club on Thursday.

On a day when everything fell into place, the 33-year-old unleashed nine birdies, six of them on the front nine, and added an eagle on the par-five 15th to complete an error-free masterpiece.

His 11-under effort on the par-71 layout lifted him to a two-round total of 12-under-par 130, edging ahead of two female contenders, Thailand’s Patcharajutar Kongkraphan and Taiwan’s Phoebe Yao.

“Everything went well today, especially my drives, which had been a problem for me in the past. This time, I was able to strike the ball exactly the way I wanted. My previous best single-round score was 10-under, so to shoot a career-low today is truly unbelievable. It’s a very positive sign, and I hope the final round goes according to plan,” said Gunn, chasing his first victory since the Singha Championship three years ago.

Patcharajutar, one of the overnight leaders, kept herself in contention with five birdies against a lone bogey for a 67 and a 131 total. Yao also carded a 67, highlighted by six birdies on the outward nine before slipping with two bogeys on the back.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Rattanon Wannasrichan surged into the mix with a superb 64, fueled by eight birdies and just one bogey on the 16th, to sit two shots behind the leader at 132.

“I got off to a great start with three straight birdies. Although some of my tee shots were off, I managed to save several important putts that kept the round going. In this course, good tee shots lead to great scoring opportunities. If I can drive well, I can shoot low, but I don’t want to set my hopes too high and put myself under pressure,” said the 2017 Thailand Open champion.

Chonlatit Chuenboongam, who shared the three-way lead after the first round, returned a 67 to join Poom Saksansin and Taiwan’s Li-Ning Wang at 133.

A total of 64 players advanced to the final round after the cut was made at one-under-par 141. Fans can follow live coverage of Friday’s finale on the TrustGolf Facebook Fanpage from 9 a.m. onwards.

The event carries a total prize fund of 5 million baht, with the champion taking home 750,000 baht. It is contested over 54 holes of stroke play on a par-71 course, with the top 60 players and ties advancing after 36 holes. In addition, the winners in the men’s and women’s divisions will be awarded three-year membership status on the Taiwan PGA Tour and Taiwan LPGA Tour, respectively.

