P.K. crowned first female winner in three years in Asian Mixed finale

The 33-year-old star, known as P.K., delivered a sparkling performance highlighted by two eagles on holes No. 2 and 5 and six birdies, finishing with a three-day total of 21-under-par 192.

The victory sealed off the season-ending edition of the Asian Mixed series and ended a long drought for female champions on the mixed-gender circuit.

The last woman to hoist a trophy was Arpichaya Yubol at the Thailand Mixed Circuit 5 in September 2022 at Gasson Panorama Golf Club in Lamphun. Patcharajutar now becomes only the third female champion on the TrustGolf Mixed Tour, following Arpichaya and LPGA regular Chanettee Wannasaen.

“I hit the driver well on the par-five holes and gave myself good positions to make those eagles. That really got my game into the groove,” said Patcharajutar, who celebrated her 34th career title with a winner’s cheque of Bt750,000.

She admitted that the challenge of competing against her male counterparts gave her extra motivation. “I’m really happy to win this tournament, especially when there are men in the field. It’s never easy because the men play a completely different game,” she said. “I didn’t even look at the scoreboard until the 16th hole. That’s when I realised Chapchai and Poom had both shot 61s and were right behind me. But I stayed calm and composed until the end. Winning like this makes me realise that women can challenge men. It’s an entertaining format.”