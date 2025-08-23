P.K. crowned first female winner in three years in Asian Mixed finale

The 33-year-old star, known as P.K., delivered a sparkling performance highlighted by two eagles on holes No. 2 and 5 and six birdies, finishing with a three-day total of 21-under-par 192.
The victory sealed off the season-ending edition of the Asian Mixed series and ended a long drought for female champions on the mixed-gender circuit.
The last woman to hoist a trophy was Arpichaya Yubol at the Thailand Mixed Circuit 5 in September 2022 at Gasson Panorama Golf Club in Lamphun. Patcharajutar now becomes only the third female champion on the TrustGolf Mixed Tour, following Arpichaya and LPGA regular Chanettee Wannasaen.
“I hit the driver well on the par-five holes and gave myself good positions to make those eagles. That really got my game into the groove,” said Patcharajutar, who celebrated her 34th career title with a winner’s cheque of Bt750,000.
She admitted that the challenge of competing against her male counterparts gave her extra motivation. “I’m really happy to win this tournament, especially when there are men in the field. It’s never easy because the men play a completely different game,” she said. “I didn’t even look at the scoreboard until the 16th hole. That’s when I realised Chapchai and Poom had both shot 61s and were right behind me. But I stayed calm and composed until the end. Winning like this makes me realise that women can challenge men. It’s an entertaining format.”
The triumph capped off a highly successful season for Patcharajutar, who had already claimed three trophies this year across the Thailand LPGA Tour, Taiwan LPGA Tour, and JLPGA Step Up Tour on her way to the Asian Mixed crown. The victory also provides a timely confidence boost as she prepares for upcoming challenges on the Japan LPGA and KLPGA Tours.
“It’s been a great year for me. I’ve changed my attitude, become more mature and disciplined. That explains why I’m playing better and enjoying the game more,” she added.
Among the men, Poom Saksansin, a two-time Indonesian Masters champion, delivered a stunning final-round 61 of his own, firing 10 birdies, including six on the back nine. His effort was enough to claim second place on 19-under-par 194, earning him a cheque of Bt500,000.
A stroke back in third was 2021 champion Chapchai, who matched the day’s low score with a flawless 61 for an 18-under total of 195. Rattanon Wannasrichan finished alone in fourth after signing off with a 65 for 197, while Chonlatit Chuenboonngam was fifth at 198, followed by Taiwanese veteran Chan Shih-Chang.
Overnight leader Gunn Charoenkul, who had set the course alight with an 11-under 60 in the second round, could not sustain his form and slipped down the leaderboard with an even-par 71, ending on 201.
The TrustGolf Asian Mixed Match 3, co-sanctioned with the Taiwan LPGA Tour and Taiwan PGA Tour, offered a total prize purse of Bt5 million.
The 54-hole stroke play tournament was contested on a par-71 layout, with the top 60 and ties cutting 36 holes. Both men’s and women’s champions were also awarded three-year membership status on the Taiwan PGA Tour and Taiwan LPGA Tour.