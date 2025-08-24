REDLINE Fitness Games Bangkok 2025 debuts in Thailand

As part of a global series, REDLINE challenges competitors through 12 high-intensity workout stations designed to test functional fitness in a gamified format recognised worldwide.

The competition pushes athletes across all aspects of performance, including strength, endurance, speed, and overall capacity.

While elite athletes will take the spotlight, the Bangkok edition is also designed to welcome beginners, offering them the chance to test their limits on an international stage.

The name “REDLINE” represents pushing the boundaries of body and mind to the absolute limit.

The format is both thrilling and demanding, accommodating professionals, intermediate participants, and newcomers thanks to its scalable workouts and inclusive categories.

Since its launch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2023, REDLINE has gained enormous popularity, with its most recent edition drawing nearly 10,000 competitors and spectators.

Its arrival in Bangkok is expected to generate strong interest, providing a unique platform for fitness enthusiasts to test their abilities and connect with the wider community.