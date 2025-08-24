REDLINE Fitness Games Bangkok 2025 debuts in Thailand

As part of a global series, REDLINE challenges competitors through 12 high-intensity workout stations designed to test functional fitness in a gamified format recognised worldwide.
The competition pushes athletes across all aspects of performance, including strength, endurance, speed, and overall capacity.
While elite athletes will take the spotlight, the Bangkok edition is also designed to welcome beginners, offering them the chance to test their limits on an international stage.
The name “REDLINE” represents pushing the boundaries of body and mind to the absolute limit.
The format is both thrilling and demanding, accommodating professionals, intermediate participants, and newcomers thanks to its scalable workouts and inclusive categories.
Since its launch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2023, REDLINE has gained enormous popularity, with its most recent edition drawing nearly 10,000 competitors and spectators.
Its arrival in Bangkok is expected to generate strong interest, providing a unique platform for fitness enthusiasts to test their abilities and connect with the wider community.
Thailand has quickly become a hub for functional fitness, driven by its status as a global wellness destination and its ability to attract international travellers seeking holistic health experiences.
At the same time, the fast-paced lifestyle of Bangkok has led many to seek workouts that are both efficient and comprehensive.
Functional fitness, with its emphasis on practical movement and complete performance benefits, has become the preferred choice for working professionals and people of all ages looking to take charge of their health.
The Bangkok edition will deliver the REDLINE EXPERIENCE, a combination of challenge, fun, and community. Athletes will compete across 12 Functional Fitness Stations designed to measure every element of physical performance, while spectators can enjoy the REDLINE Expo, which features food, beverages, music, and brand activations in a lively festival atmosphere.
The event also brings together fitness lovers as “REDLINERS,” fostering new connections and inspiration to continue building their fitness journeys.
The 12 workout stations include Run, Russian Twists, Ski, Sandbag Gauntlet, Deadball Burpees, Row, Bike, Squat Thrusts, Farmer’s Carry, The Mule, Shuttle Runs, and Sled Push & Pull.
To keep the challenge fresh, REDLINE will introduce three new stations every year, ensuring that competitors always have something new to look forward to.
Competition categories are open to all fitness levels. The singles division will feature Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced athletes.
Doubles will be contested in male, female, and mixed teams, with partners sharing and rotating through stations.
Team Relay will see four-member squads take on three consecutive stations each before passing to the next teammate.
Corporate Team, a new category exclusive to Thailand, will feature four-person squads using a “You-Go-I-Go” format, with one competitor working while the others rest, except in the running station, where all four must run together.
Designed to encourage teamwork, strategy, and unity, this format is suited for corporate groups, friends, and fitness enthusiasts of varying abilities.
All competitors must complete the workout stations in sequence, following strict movement standards under the supervision of judges.
Participants must be 16 years or older, with race times ranging from 30 to 60 minutes depending on category and fitness level. Results will be based on overall completion time.
With its combination of competition, entertainment, and community, REDLINE Fitness Games Bangkok 2025 is expected to leave a significant impact on Thailand’s fitness landscape, attracting professionals and everyday gym-goers alike to an international stage.