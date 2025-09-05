Junior golfers from 13 nations tee off in Thailand

Youth Golfers from 13 Countries Compete in Thailand Junior Championship
A major international junior golf tournament, the Thailand Junior Championship 2025, is being held in Thailand for the first time as part of the "International Pathway Series" organised by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).
The event, which runs from September 5-7, 2025, is taking place at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai.
A total of 111 golfers from 13 countries are competing for a chance to earn a spot in the AJGA tournaments in the United States and other prestigious international events.
The tournament is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, and several private sector partners.
It aims to not only provide young golfers with a platform to showcase their skills but also to open doors for them to pursue educational opportunities at American universities.
Key Tournament Details and Opportunities
The tournament features 111 young golfers, 70 males and 41 females, from countries including Thailand, Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, England, South Korea, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States.
The competition is open to players under the age of 18 and will be played over three days of stroke play, totalling 54 holes.
The winners will qualify for all AJGA events in the United States and receive valuable AJGA stars, which are awarded based on their final ranking. The tournament also offers additional invitations to several other top-tier events, including:
- Pattana Amateur World Golf Ranking Invitational 2025 (October)
- NextGen Amateur World Final 2025 in Australia (November)
- Thailand Junior Masters 2025 (November)
- Black Mountain Asian Junior Masters 2026 (February)
- US Kids Golf Thailand Championship 2026 (April)
- Thailand Junior Championship - AJGA IPS 2026 (September)
Coaches from Top US Universities Offer Guidance
In addition to the competition, a team of coaches from renowned American universities is on-site at Alpine Golf Resort. They are providing golf instruction and valuable guidance to the young players. They've also organised seminars on university scholarships, drawing strong interest from both the junior golfers and their parents.
The first round of play began on Friday, September 5th, with morning groups teeing off at 6.50am.
Fans can follow the live broadcast of the tournament daily via the AIS Play app, the Facebook page "The Junior Golf Series," and on YouTube at "THE JUNIOR GOLF SERIES."