Junior golfers from 13 nations tee off in Thailand

Youth Golfers from 13 Countries Compete in Thailand Junior Championship

A major international junior golf tournament, the Thailand Junior Championship 2025, is being held in Thailand for the first time as part of the "International Pathway Series" organised by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

The event, which runs from September 5-7, 2025, is taking place at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai.

A total of 111 golfers from 13 countries are competing for a chance to earn a spot in the AJGA tournaments in the United States and other prestigious international events.

The tournament is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, and several private sector partners.

It aims to not only provide young golfers with a platform to showcase their skills but also to open doors for them to pursue educational opportunities at American universities.