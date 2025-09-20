Chaowalit Phalaphon delivered a thrilling final day victory to win the Thai Senior Tour at Alpine Golf Resort.

Chaowalit Phalaphon put on a strong performance to win the Thai Senior Tour at Alpine Golf Resort, Chiang Mai.
Chiang Mai - The SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour at Alpine Golf Resort, Chiang Mai, was a fierce final-day event. Chaowalit Phalaphon, the 51-year-old from Chonburi, put on a blistering performance on the final day, shooting a 7-under-par 65 to overturn a five-stroke deficit and claim a stellar victory with a 15-under-par 201 total and 240,000 baht in prize money.
The highlight of the day was the intense duel between Chaowalit and second-round leader Udon Duangdecha. He performed brilliantly in the early stages of the tournament, but struggled late in the tournament, particularly with a double bogey on the 18th hole. This resulted in a total score of 12-under-par 204, taking second place and 135,000 baht in prize money.
Chaowalit Phalaphon said after the match, "I didn't play very well at the beginning, but after regaining my composure on hole 6, I started hitting more fairways, increasing my scoring opportunities. I also put well. In golf, anything can happen. We have to fight until the end. I'm very happy to have achieved it." This was his second title on the Thai Senior Tour, reinforcing the consistent form of the former four-time Asian Tour champion.
Udon Duangdecha revealed, "I admit I was tired and sick, and my game got out of rhythm when I hit the water on holes 10 and 16, leading to a double bogey on the final hole. Congratulations to Chaowalit."
This golf tournament is organised by the Senior Professional Golfers Association of Thailand, with support from various organisations, including the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, and other sponsors, to promote the continued growth of senior professional golf in Thailand.