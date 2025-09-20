Chaowalit Phalaphon delivered a thrilling final day victory to win the Thai Senior Tour at Alpine Golf Resort.

The highlight of the day was the intense duel between Chaowalit and second-round leader Udon Duangdecha. He performed brilliantly in the early stages of the tournament, but struggled late in the tournament, particularly with a double bogey on the 18th hole. This resulted in a total score of 12-under-par 204, taking second place and 135,000 baht in prize money.

Chaowalit Phalaphon said after the match, "I didn't play very well at the beginning, but after regaining my composure on hole 6, I started hitting more fairways, increasing my scoring opportunities. I also put well. In golf, anything can happen. We have to fight until the end. I'm very happy to have achieved it." This was his second title on the Thai Senior Tour, reinforcing the consistent form of the former four-time Asian Tour champion.