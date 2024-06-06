Thai tourism targets Saudi Arabia, South America

He also noted that the weather in Thailand is preferred by many travellers from Saudi Arabia, who enjoy the country's rainy season from June to September when the Saudi weather is at its hottest.

Apart from these new markets, the TAT has also attached more attention to markets with a significant surge in outbound travellers, such as India.

A recent report by vacation rental giant Airbnb showed that bookings in Thailand made by Indian guests between 2022 and 2023 had increased by more than 60 per cent year-on-year.

"The surge is credited to the government's visa-free policy," Chattan said.

"As we saw a great potential of visitors from India this year, we also raised our expectation on the total arrivals from India to 2 million, a marked rise from the previous target of 1.6 million set at the beginning of this year," he added.

As one of the biggest tourism trade fairs, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2024 has witnessed a record 425 buyers.

More than 30 per cent of those buyers came from East Asia and 25 per cent from Europe. Buyers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Asia, and the South Pacific region accounted for 20 per cent while the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East made up 12 per cent.

"Tourism is not just about attracting visitors. It is also about forging connections and creating opportunities for all Thais," said Minister of Tourism and Sports Sermsak Pongpanit at the fair's opening ceremony.

"We are committed to fostering sustainable tourism practices and leveraging its power to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach every corner of Thailand," he added.

Sermsak said the event will serve as a significant platform to showcase the unique potential of Phang-Nga and the Andaman region as a tourist hub.

He said this region stands out for its unparalleled natural beauty, diverse tourist attractions, and its well-established reputation for wellness tourism.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network