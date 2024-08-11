Malaysian discovers Thailand's border town of Betong has plenty to offer

If you win this lottery you’ll get a beautiful and surreal sea of clouds. But if you lose, then your view would be treetops, treetops and more treetops!

To see this beautiful natural phenomenon, it is necessary to stay overnight in the border town of Betong, a small place with much to offer, especially in terms of food. The dim sum here is good and cheap, with a wide variety to choose from.

A visit to Betong is not complete without trying their famous lao cai fish maw soup which features fish maw, quail eggs and shiitake mushrooms. Also try the pork trotters, and tom yum soup, if you get the chance.

If you decide to walk around town – which is the best option – use the clocktower as a focal point so you don’t get lost. There are many spas around which offer foot reflexology and massage services, too, so you can pamper your aching feet after a long day of walking.

There’s a night market in the middle of the town which we think is the best place to get some snacks.