Analysts: Cambodia must develop pathway to joining Thai tourism initiative

Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Cambodia Chapter, said he supported Cambodia’s participation in the initiative, but suggested that it should be expanded across ASEAN, including Timor-Leste, creating a bloc of 11 countries with a population of over 600 million people.

“If you ask whether Cambodia should join or not, I think it is essential to join. However, we need to ensure our participation is valuable because Thailand often has clear plans in place [that will protect its interests first]. To avoid missing out on benefits, we need to develop our mechanisms and detailed plans,” he added.

Sinan explained that as the initiator of the plan, Thailand is likely to have strategies in place to benefit its own country. Still, he saw no significant risks for Cambodian participation, as it has strong immigration laws.

According to Sinan, four of the proposed six nations – Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos – are already popular destinations for European tourists. Thus, a unified visa policy would benefit Cambodia. He also praised Thailand for its innovation in tourism products. Through this initiative, he noted that the neighbouring Kingdom had positioned itself as the primary gateway for tourists before they visited the other five proposed members.

He added that if Cambodia joins the initiative, it could seize the opportunity by creating a unique mechanism that makes Cambodia a key entry point for international tourists, rather than just being a “spare tyre” to Thailand. This would depend on Cambodian policies, including increased air connectivity.