Paetongtarn launches Thailand Winter Festivals

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, presided over a press conference for the Thailand Winter Festivals launch at Government House on Tuesday.
Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in collaboration with public- and private-sector partners, the festivals will feature diverse events and celebrations under the theme "7 Wonders of Thailand" for the holiday season.
The prime minister and her team arrived in winter-themed attire, wearing naturally dyed scarves from Doi Tung, Chiang Rai.
Paetongtarn announced that December 2024 to January 2025 marks the second year of the Thailand Winter Festivals, intended to showcase the country's readiness to welcome both domestic and international tourists to explore all regions, not just major cities.
“Every province in Thailand has its unique attractions,” she said, highlighting the diversity in local celebrations like Loy Krathong and the variety in cuisine across provinces, offering tourists new experiences.
She affirmed that the government is prepared to welcome visitors, especially to the cool climates in northern Thailand, which are ready for the year-end tourist season, while encouraging the promotion of other regions’ hidden charms.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong added that the ministry's Subcommittee on Festival Industry Development is committed to establishing Thailand as a World Class Event Hub. The strategy includes elevating traditional Thai festivals to a global level, aligning with the “Local to Global” initiative.
Efforts will also focus on attracting world-class events in music and sports to increase tourism, stimulate spending, and enhance Thailand's global image.
The Thailand Winter Festivals will invite tourists to experience the magic of seven event categories:
Loy Krathong Festival
Countdown Celebrations
Sports Activities
Cultural Events
Food Festivals
Music Festivals
Lighting & Illumination Events
The government is confident that Thailand Winter Festivals will create a festive travel atmosphere, foster joy and memorable experiences for locals, and attract global tourists through early 2025.
This initiative aims to boost tourism and spending significantly, supporting Thailand's economic growth targets and driving strong national economic progress.