Paetongtarn launches Thailand Winter Festivals

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, presided over a press conference for the Thailand Winter Festivals launch at Government House on Tuesday.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand in collaboration with public- and private-sector partners, the festivals will feature diverse events and celebrations under the theme "7 Wonders of Thailand" for the holiday season.

The prime minister and her team arrived in winter-themed attire, wearing naturally dyed scarves from Doi Tung, Chiang Rai.