300,000 Malaysians expected to visit Thailand during Deepavali weekend

The consul-general of Malaysia in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, noted that Malaysian visitors typically enter Thailand through Bukit Kayu Hitam, Padang Besar, and Rantau Panjang.

"The numbers are comparable to other public holidays in Malaysia, with most visitors entering Thailand through Bukit Kayu Hitam, which borders Sadao town in the Songkhla Province," he explained.

He advised that Malaysians intending to visit Thailand should ensure they have sufficient documentation, including vehicle insurance and the original car grant, to avoid any issues.