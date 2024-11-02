300,000 Malaysians expected to visit Thailand during Deepavali weekend

The consul-general of Malaysia in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, noted that Malaysian visitors typically enter Thailand through Bukit Kayu Hitam, Padang Besar, and Rantau Panjang.
"The numbers are comparable to other public holidays in Malaysia, with most visitors entering Thailand through Bukit Kayu Hitam, which borders Sadao town in the Songkhla Province," he explained.
He advised that Malaysians intending to visit Thailand should ensure they have sufficient documentation, including vehicle insurance and the original car grant, to avoid any issues.
According to records from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, approximately 3.7 million Malaysian tourists visited Thailand from January to September 2024.
Ahmad Fahmi also urged Malaysians travelling in private vehicles or high-powered motorcycles to exercise caution on Thailand's roads.
"The consulate has received numerous complaints about Malaysians driving at high speeds, disregarding the speed limits established by Thai authorities," he noted.
"We want to prevent any accidents, especially since many roads in Thailand have motorcycles frequently making U-turns," he added.
Commenting on the proposed 300 baht (RM38.65) travel tax that Thailand plans to introduce next year for inbound foreign tourists, Ahmad Fahmi stated that the measure has not yet been implemented.
"The matter is still under consideration, and parties involved are conducting surveys to assess the implications if it is implemented," he said.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network