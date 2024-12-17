Thailand welcomes its 2nd millionth Indian tourist for this year

Thanks to its visa exemption measures and 60-day extension offer, as well as collaborations with international airlines, Thailand achieved its target of welcoming 2 million Indian tourists this year.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Tuesday that India was a key market for Thailand’s tourism growth. In the first 11 months of the year, Thailand welcomed over 1.9 million Indian tourists, placing India among the top five countries for arrivals.

On Monday, Thailand met its target of 2 million Indian tourists, reflecting the success of the government’s “Ease of Travelling” policy. This policy includes visa exemptions for Indian passport holders visiting for tourism or short-term business purposes, allowing a stay of up to 60 days. The policy came into effect on July 15.