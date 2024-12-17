Thailand welcomes its 2nd millionth Indian tourist for this year

Thanks to its visa exemption measures and 60-day extension offer, as well as collaborations with international airlines, Thailand achieved its target of welcoming 2 million Indian tourists this year.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Tuesday that India was a key market for Thailand’s tourism growth. In the first 11 months of the year, Thailand welcomed over 1.9 million Indian tourists, placing India among the top five countries for arrivals.
On Monday, Thailand met its target of 2 million Indian tourists, reflecting the success of the government’s “Ease of Travelling” policy. This policy includes visa exemptions for Indian passport holders visiting for tourism or short-term business purposes, allowing a stay of up to 60 days. The policy came into effect on July 15.
This measure significantly boosted Indian tourist arrivals, which climbed from 6,000 to a peak of 7,005 tourists per day. In addition, cooperation with the Indian government to expand weekly flight capacities from 29,759 to 42,000 seats has strengthened connectivity, further benefiting Thailand’s tourism and economy.
Meanwhile, a special event was held at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday to welcome Thailand’s second millionth Indian tourist.
Passengers aboard Thai Airways flight TG324 from New Delhi were greeted with traditional flower garlands, Amazing Thailand souvenirs from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and mementoes from the airport.
The highlight of the event was the recognition of Chetan Gupta as the second millionth Indian tourist to arrive in Thailand. He received a special gift package, including two business class round-trip tickets from a destination in India, a limousine service from the airport, a two-night stay at a five-star hotel in Bangkok and a two-night stay at a five-star hotel in Phetchaburi or Prachuap Khiri Khan.
The Suvarnabhumi Airport also issued the winner a Thailand Privilege Card, making him eligible for special services.
This achievement underscores the growing significance of the Indian market for Thailand’s tourism industry. With India’s expanding economy and the “seat resumption” initiative for 2024, flight capacity has recovered to 92.2% of pre-pandemic levels.
The Indian government’s policy encouraging citizens to travel abroad, coupled with increased flight availability, has spurred airlines to add more flights and launch new routes, solidifying Thailand’s place as a top destination for Indian travellers.