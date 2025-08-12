Eastern border tourism slumps with full cancellations in some areas

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has assessed the impact of recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, which have led to the closure of several checkpoints and tourist attractions.

It estimates that damage to the tourism sector could reach almost 3 billion baht per month, with widespread hotel booking cancellations due to safety concerns.

Many remaining guests in border provinces are now charity workers and members of the media covering the situation.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said seven provinces bordering Cambodia, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat, have been affected.

In the eastern region, Sa Kaeo province has seen a sustained drop in hotel occupancy rates near the border. While visitors are still staying in Mueang Sa Kaeo district, Aranyaprathet district has suffered a 100% cancellation or postponement rate for bookings, with the city area recording 80%.

The permanent Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet has become notably quieter after Thai authorities imposed a strict ban on gamblers, tourists and entertainment venue employees from crossing into Cambodia.

In Chanthaburi, 80% of bookings in tourist areas have been cancelled or postponed. Border trade and tourism have slowed, with the private sector affected by new opening and closing times at checkpoints.

Despite this, Cambodian migrant workers legally registered in Thailand continue to cross into the country for employment, with many reassured that there will be no arrests or deportations as previously rumoured.