Eastern border tourism slumps with full cancellations in some areas

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has assessed the impact of recent clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, which have led to the closure of several checkpoints and tourist attractions.
It estimates that damage to the tourism sector could reach almost 3 billion baht per month, with widespread hotel booking cancellations due to safety concerns.
Many remaining guests in border provinces are now charity workers and members of the media covering the situation.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said seven provinces bordering Cambodia, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat, have been affected.
In the eastern region, Sa Kaeo province has seen a sustained drop in hotel occupancy rates near the border. While visitors are still staying in Mueang Sa Kaeo district, Aranyaprathet district has suffered a 100% cancellation or postponement rate for bookings, with the city area recording 80%.
The permanent Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet has become notably quieter after Thai authorities imposed a strict ban on gamblers, tourists and entertainment venue employees from crossing into Cambodia.
In Chanthaburi, 80% of bookings in tourist areas have been cancelled or postponed. Border trade and tourism have slowed, with the private sector affected by new opening and closing times at checkpoints.
Despite this, Cambodian migrant workers legally registered in Thailand continue to cross into the country for employment, with many reassured that there will be no arrests or deportations as previously rumoured.
Cross-border trade remains operational, although Cambodia has banned the import of vegetables, fruit and fresh food from Thailand.
Trat has increased border security measures and imposed martial law in Khao Saming district on July 26 following clashes that prompted the evacuation of residents in three border districts, Mueang Trat, Bo Rai and Khlong Yai.
Authorities have since allowed residents to return home, but hotel bookings in border areas have been entirely cancelled or postponed.
Trips to the province’s islands have also been affected. On Ko Chang, 10–30% of bookings have been cancelled or postponed; on Ko Mak, the figure is 20–30%; and on Ko Kut, 50–60%.
Four northeastern border provinces record hotel stays mainly from donors and media
Sorawong added that in the remaining four northeastern border provinces, hotel occupancy is being sustained largely by donors and journalists.
In Ubon Ratchathani, some hotels have closed temporarily until August 4, 2025, while other areas continue to host events as usual. Group tour bookings have been entirely cancelled, but occupancy from donors and media representatives stands at 70%.
Authorities have implemented safety measures, including crisis-response plans and prepared bomb shelters. Should the government issue evacuation orders, more than 40,000 residents could be relocated to safe zones immediately.
In Si Sa Ket, the permanent Chong Sa-ngam border checkpoint remains under tight controls, slowing tourism on both sides. Group tour bookings have been cancelled entirely, but occupancy from donors and journalists is at 50%. Some goods transport has been disrupted, though traders on both sides continue cross-border transactions.
Daily returns of Cambodian workers are minimal, as Chong Sa-ngam is primarily used for trade and for Cambodians seeking medical treatment in Thai hospitals.
In Surin, border hotels have closed temporarily and many bookings have been cancelled. Some hotels are providing free or discounted accommodation for evacuees. Group tour cancellations are at 80%, with donors and media accounting for 50% of occupancy.
The Enduro Race motocross event at the Chong Chom border crossing has been postponed, while Cambodian imports of vegetables, fruit and fresh produce from Thailand are banned under strict inspections.
Tourism revenue has declined across the car rental, tour and hotel sectors, though Surin’s tourist attractions and related projects remain largely unaffected.
There are positive signs, with visitors increasingly travelling to sites such as the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples to show solidarity with Thai soldiers, donate supplies and express symbolic support for retaining Thai territory.
In Buri Ram, several hotels near the border have suspended operations, while others have partnered with the government to provide shelter and offer special discounted rates for evacuees. Hotel booking cancellations are estimated at around 70%. Major tourist attractions, including the Phanom Rung Historical Park and Prasat Muang Tam, are closed to visitors, and all scheduled events at the Chang International Circuit have been postponed.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said some visitors had started to return to eastern border destinations, particularly Ko Chang, Ko Kut and Ko Mak in Trat province. “These islands remain open to tourists, and booking numbers are improving. The government’s co-payment domestic travel scheme has also helped boost demand,” she noted.
She said the border conflict had already dented international arrivals. Between July 28 and August 3, foreign tourist numbers fell by 5% compared to the previous week, a reversal from the 1% growth recorded in the week immediately after the Thai-Cambodian clashes erupted between July 21 and 27. Compared to the same period in 2024, arrivals were down 18%.
The most affected markets were those with land borders to Thailand and those highly sensitive to security concerns. Arrivals from ASEAN countries fell 25% year-on-year, with Cambodia down 89%, Vietnam 53%, Laos 48%, Indonesia 26%, Malaysia 14% and Singapore 8%.
In Northeast Asia, overall arrivals dropped 30%, with China down 40%, Hong Kong 33% and both South Korea and Taiwan 17%.
However, several markets still posted year-on-year growth during the period. These included India (+16%), Australia (+9%), Israel (+53%), the United Kingdom and Italy (+4%), Sweden (+8%), France and Austria (+13%), Eastern Europe (+3%), Oman (+3%) and the United Arab Emirates (+1%).
Forward booking data from ForwardKeys also pointed to a softening outlook. As of July 29, after the border clashes, forward airline bookings for travel to Thailand in August had fallen by 3% from the same period a year earlier. This compares with a 0.4% increase recorded on July 21, before the outbreak of violence.