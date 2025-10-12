What kind of travel do young people prefer in Bangkok?

Dataset Co. Ltd used its DXT:360 platform to aggregate social media, online, broadcast and print content, from consumer voices and influencer/KOL posts to news coverage, to conduct social listening on interest in tourism in Bangkok between July 22 and September 22, 2025.

The firm’s analysis of online engagement found clear preferences among travellers to the capital:

Lifestyle & café-hopping — 65.2% engagement

Style-led tourism is booming among Gen Z and millennials, who favour aesthetic content such as café-hopping, trendy patisseries and highly Instagrammable spots. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are driving this trend, as young visitors seek both relaxation and shareable moments.

Shopping & urban life — 24.6% engagement

Urban-style visits remain popular. Bangkok’s mall culture, street markets and skyline views appeal to city travellers who value convenience and variety, activities easily combined in a single day thanks to the BTS/MRT network.

Experience & creative activities — 5.2% engagement

Experience-based tourism (workshops, adventure activities, concerts, creative events) attracts a niche but growing audience. These options demand more time and budget but offer distinctive memories and active participation.

Culture — 3.4% engagement

Cultural tourism (temples, palaces, museums, galleries) still holds value, particularly for visitors seeking historical insight and traditional experiences, even as lifestyle content dominates youth interest.

Nature — 1.6% engagement

Nature-based outings within Bangkok show the least engagement, though green spaces and parks remain important to those seeking tranquillity and respite from urban life.