What kind of travel do young people prefer in Bangkok?

Dataset Co. Ltd used its DXT:360 platform to aggregate social media, online, broadcast and print content, from consumer voices and influencer/KOL posts to news coverage, to conduct social listening on interest in tourism in Bangkok between July 22 and September 22, 2025.
The firm’s analysis of online engagement found clear preferences among travellers to the capital:
Lifestyle & café-hopping — 65.2% engagement
Style-led tourism is booming among Gen Z and millennials, who favour aesthetic content such as café-hopping, trendy patisseries and highly Instagrammable spots. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are driving this trend, as young visitors seek both relaxation and shareable moments.
Shopping & urban life — 24.6% engagement
Urban-style visits remain popular. Bangkok’s mall culture, street markets and skyline views appeal to city travellers who value convenience and variety, activities easily combined in a single day thanks to the BTS/MRT network.
Experience & creative activities — 5.2% engagement
Experience-based tourism (workshops, adventure activities, concerts, creative events) attracts a niche but growing audience. These options demand more time and budget but offer distinctive memories and active participation.
Culture — 3.4% engagement
Cultural tourism (temples, palaces, museums, galleries) still holds value, particularly for visitors seeking historical insight and traditional experiences, even as lifestyle content dominates youth interest.
Nature — 1.6% engagement
Nature-based outings within Bangkok show the least engagement, though green spaces and parks remain important to those seeking tranquillity and respite from urban life.
Analysis of engagement from social listening shows each platform generates different levels of interaction and reflects distinct preferences for travel content.
TikTok — 58% (483,984)
Short-form videos dominate travel inspiration, especially among younger audiences who favour fast, entertaining clips and fresh ideas. TikTok is the top platform for bite-sized travel content and trend discovery.
Facebook — 30% (251,043)
Facebook remains a go-to for sharing travel experiences, reviews and event information. Users often consult community posts for practical tips before making travel decisions.
Instagram — 7% (159,910)
Instagram is the hub for visually driven, “Instagrammable” travel spots. Although engagement is lower than on TikTok and Facebook, it is crucial for aesthetic inspiration and pre-trip planning.
YouTube — 2% (20,448)
YouTube is the platform for in-depth, long-form storytelling and detailed reviews. Viewers turn to it when they want comprehensive information about destinations before committing.
Other — 3% (8,449)
Niche platforms such as X and Pantip still attract conversational reviews and Q&A-style discussions from travellers seeking candid advice.
Discover – find inspiration (TikTok — 58% engagement)
Every trip begins with discovery. Short, snappy videos on TikTok are the go-to spark for Gen Z and millennials, quick, entertaining clips set to trending music that instantly sell a place as “worth visiting.” They give immediate visual inspiration and nudge viewers to say, “I want to go there.”
Discuss – swap views and tips (Facebook — 30% engagement)
Once interest is piqued, people turn to others for practical advice. Facebook remains the place to read reviews, ask questions and tap into travel communities. Real user experiences help build confidence before planning a trip.
Decide – make the call with deep-dive info (YouTube — 2% engagement)
Before booking, many watch long-form YouTube content for thorough reviews, transport options, budgets, and on-the-ground atmospheres. Storytelling videos deliver the full picture, helping travellers commit with confidence.
Deliver – share the experience (Instagram — 7% engagement)
After the trip, sharing is part of the ritual. Instagram, through photos, Stories and Reels, is where memories become inspiration for others. Beautiful visuals don’t just archive a trip; they spark the next traveller’s journey.
Social listening shows that 20% of online mentions about Bangkok come from foreign tourists, with TikTok the primary platform for sharing their experiences. Content from overseas visitors most often features reviews of landmarks, hotels, famous street-food stalls and popular services such as spas and traditional Thai massage.
A recurring theme is the convenience of transport: locations close to the BTS/MRT score highly, signalling that international travellers value not only attractive sights but also easy, speedy access.
Beyond headline attractions and well-known cafés, Bangkok’s appeal lies in its hidden gems, narrow sois in Phra Nakhon and Yaowarat that reveal street art and classic architecture perfect for chic photos; vintage cafés, stylish bars and aesthetic restaurants in Thonglor and Sukhumvit; plus rooftop bars for sweeping city views and leafy retreats such as Benjakitti Park and Rot Fai Park.
Every corner of the city offers a story to share online, a hidden find posted by one traveller can quickly become the next must-visit check-in for others.