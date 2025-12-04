Thais travel in force over Father’s Day long weekend, generating more than THB10.3 billion

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2025

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasts 2.52 million domestic trips and THB10.32 billion in spending over the Father’s Day long weekend, boosted by state travel schemes.

  • The Father's Day long weekend was projected to generate THB10.32 billion in revenue from an estimated 2.52 million domestic trips by Thai travelers.
  • This travel surge was attributed to the long holiday, cooler weather, and government stimulus measures like shopping tax deductions and co-payment schemes.
  • Travel was characterized by short-distance family trips, with the Eastern region generating the most revenue (THB2.72 billion) and the Central region attracting the highest number of visitors.
  • A notable trend was the rise in train tourism, including special scenic and historic routes that were popular during the holiday.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, stated that for the long holiday period around "Father's Day 2025," from December 5-7, the domestic travel situation is expected to see 2.52 million Thai visitor-trips, generating an estimated THB10.32 billion in circulation revenue.

The average hotel occupancy rate is forecast to be 68%.

This is considered a positive travel trend, attributed to the continuous long weekend, cooler weather that arrived earlier than the previous year, and support from government measures such as the "Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (Tax Deduction for Shopping) and "Let’s Go Halves Plus" (Co-payment scheme), which have stimulated increased domestic travel and spending.

Furthermore, there is a noticeable rise in train tourism during this holiday, including the Royal Blossom tourist train with its sunflower field tour program, the scenic "floating train" route at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, and the historic steam locomotive journey between Bangkok and Chachoengsao Junction for Father’s Day.

Top Destinations and Revenue

The top three regions with the highest number of Thai visitor-trips are:

  1. Central Region: 612,700 trips
  2. Northeast Region: 526,800 trips
  3. Eastern Region: 516,500 trips

The top three regions generating the highest revenue from Thai visitors are:

  1. Eastern Region: THB2.72 billion
  2. Northern Region: THB1.96 billion
  3. Central Region: THB1.60 billion

The five most popular major cities/provinces with the highest number of Thai visitors are:

  1. Bangkok
  2. Chon Buri
  3. Kanchanaburi
  4. Chiang Mai
  5. Nakhon Ratchasima

The five most popular secondary tourist cities are:

  1. Suphan Buri
  2. Udon Thani
  3. Chiang Rai
  4. Loei
  5. Nakhon Si Thammarat

"The travel behaviour during this holiday tends to be short-distance trips, with families travelling for relaxation, dining, and visiting temples to make merit in dedication to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX) on the anniversary of his Royal Birthday," Thapanee added.

This aligns with the survey results for the fourth quarter of 2025 from the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), which found that 56% of Thais plan to travel during Father's Day.

The majority choose to travel within their own province (23%), to a nearby province without an overnight stay (25%), or to a nearby province with an overnight stay (5%), while cross-region travel accounts for only 3%.

Operators predict that the restaurant and accommodation sectors will benefit the most.

Key Tourism Obstacles

The TAT Governor further noted three main obstacles impacting the tourism sector:

  1. High Cost of Living and Household Debt: High household debt and living costs, coupled with concerns about the economy and income instability, continue to prompt Thais to be cautious and spend only on essentials.
  2. Outbound Travel by Thais: December is a popular time for Thais to travel abroad due to multiple holidays and working professionals utilising their annual leave before the year's end. Immigration Bureau statistics show that in 2024, an average of 48,400 Thais travelled abroad daily during this holiday period, and this number is expected to increase this year due to the strengthening baht. Popular destinations are mainly in East Asia, such as Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia.
  3. Impact of Southern Floods: The floods in the Southern region at the end of November caused a slowdown in tourism activities there.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy