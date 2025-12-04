Thais travel in force over Father’s Day long weekend, generating more than THB10.3 billion

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, stated that for the long holiday period around "Father's Day 2025," from December 5-7, the domestic travel situation is expected to see 2.52 million Thai visitor-trips, generating an estimated THB10.32 billion in circulation revenue.

The average hotel occupancy rate is forecast to be 68%.

This is considered a positive travel trend, attributed to the continuous long weekend, cooler weather that arrived earlier than the previous year, and support from government measures such as the "Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (Tax Deduction for Shopping) and "Let’s Go Halves Plus" (Co-payment scheme), which have stimulated increased domestic travel and spending.

Furthermore, there is a noticeable rise in train tourism during this holiday, including the Royal Blossom tourist train with its sunflower field tour program, the scenic "floating train" route at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, and the historic steam locomotive journey between Bangkok and Chachoengsao Junction for Father’s Day.