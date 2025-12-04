Thais travel in force over Father’s Day long weekend, generating more than THB10.3 billion

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, stated that for the long holiday period around "Father's Day 2025," from December 5-7, the domestic travel situation is expected to see 2.52 million Thai visitor-trips, generating an estimated THB10.32 billion in circulation revenue.
The average hotel occupancy rate is forecast to be 68%.
This is considered a positive travel trend, attributed to the continuous long weekend, cooler weather that arrived earlier than the previous year, and support from government measures such as the "Shop Dee Mee Kuen" (Tax Deduction for Shopping) and "Let’s Go Halves Plus" (Co-payment scheme), which have stimulated increased domestic travel and spending.
Furthermore, there is a noticeable rise in train tourism during this holiday, including the Royal Blossom tourist train with its sunflower field tour program, the scenic "floating train" route at Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, and the historic steam locomotive journey between Bangkok and Chachoengsao Junction for Father’s Day.
Top Destinations and Revenue
The top three regions with the highest number of Thai visitor-trips are:
The top three regions generating the highest revenue from Thai visitors are:
The five most popular major cities/provinces with the highest number of Thai visitors are:
The five most popular secondary tourist cities are:
"The travel behaviour during this holiday tends to be short-distance trips, with families travelling for relaxation, dining, and visiting temples to make merit in dedication to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX) on the anniversary of his Royal Birthday," Thapanee added.
This aligns with the survey results for the fourth quarter of 2025 from the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), which found that 56% of Thais plan to travel during Father's Day.
The majority choose to travel within their own province (23%), to a nearby province without an overnight stay (25%), or to a nearby province with an overnight stay (5%), while cross-region travel accounts for only 3%.
Operators predict that the restaurant and accommodation sectors will benefit the most.
The TAT Governor further noted three main obstacles impacting the tourism sector: