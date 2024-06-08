10 products to save your money and our planet

Using these products is not only a way to contribute to the planet but also a means to save money in the long run.

Tea seed powder

Tea seed powder is a pure natural detergent that does not contribute to water pollution. It is derived from the seeds of oil tea trees. After extracting edible tea oil from the seeds, the remaining pomace is ground into powder.

Rich in natural tea saponin, tea seed powder effectively removes oil stains, dirt, and residual pesticides on fruits and vegetables. It is gentle on the hands and easy to rinse, making it an eco-friendly cleaning option.

Soapnut (Aritha) powder

Also known as soapnut powder, aritha powder is sourced from the fruit of the Soapnut tree. The fruit pulp contains saponins that act as natural foaming agents. This powder is suitable for washing delicate fabrics, as well as sensitive skin and hair.

Luffa sponge

Originating from the luffa plant, this sponge is versatile for cleaning dishes and the body. Its fibrous texture provides gentle exfoliation without irritating, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly choice.