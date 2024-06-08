10 products to save your money and our planet

Using these products is not only a way to contribute to the planet but also a means to save money in the long run.
Tea seed powder
Tea seed powder is a pure natural detergent that does not contribute to water pollution. It is derived from the seeds of oil tea trees. After extracting edible tea oil from the seeds, the remaining pomace is ground into powder.
Rich in natural tea saponin, tea seed powder effectively removes oil stains, dirt, and residual pesticides on fruits and vegetables. It is gentle on the hands and easy to rinse, making it an eco-friendly cleaning option.
Soapnut (Aritha) powder
Also known as soapnut powder, aritha powder is sourced from the fruit of the Soapnut tree. The fruit pulp contains saponins that act as natural foaming agents. This powder is suitable for washing delicate fabrics, as well as sensitive skin and hair.
Luffa sponge
Originating from the luffa plant, this sponge is versatile for cleaning dishes and the body. Its fibrous texture provides gentle exfoliation without irritating, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly choice.
Agave sponge
Made from the fibres of agave plants, these sponges are natural and safe for both you and the environment. Agave plants are fast-growing and sustainably harvested without the use of chemicals.
Corn floss/Silk floss
Traditional plastic floss contributes to environmental pollution. Corn-based dental floss or silk floss provides eco-friendly alternatives for oral hygiene.
Plant-based plastic bags
Disposable plastic bags have severe environmental impacts, with much of it ending up in the oceans. Using plastic bags made from corn or other natural plants can significantly reduce pollution.
Biodegradable paper tape
With the rise of online shopping, parcels are secured with plastic tape. Biodegradable paper tape offers an eco-friendly alternative for packaging needs.
Beeswax food wrap
Beeswax food wraps are a healthier and more sustainable option than plastic for storing food. They keep food fresh, are biodegradable and can be reused multiple times.
Silicone bags
Silicone bags provide a reusable and eco-friendly way to store food, reducing plastic waste and your carbon footprint in the long term.
Bamboo toothbrush
Switching to a bamboo toothbrush is an environmentally conscious choice that helps reduce plastic pollution and waste in our oceans.
Li Hongrui
China Daily
Asia News Network