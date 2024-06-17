Laos-China railway carries 2.3m tons of cargo in five months

China’s Kunming Customs said on June 11 that from January to May this year 3,076 freight train journeys were made between Laos and China, an increase of 30.6 % compared to the same period in 2023.

In addition, the railway has operated more than 10,000 passenger trains since the start of this year, carrying a record number of passengers.

According to statistics from the Kunming branch of the Laos-China Railway Company, from January 1 to May 31, the railway ran 10,642 passenger trains carrying 8,723,000 passengers.

This was an increase of 17.5 % compared to the same period in 2023 and has been a driving force in the development of the region.