Q1 2024 report shows a 28% rise in malicious incidents from servers in Thailand 

Thailand has encountered some notable statistics in recent years. Since Q1 2021, the number of incidents has surged, resulting in the highest spike in Q1 this year. However, when compared to other Southeast Asia countries, Thailand had the lowest numbers in Q1 2024, while Singapore recorded the highest numbers with more than 5.3 million malicious incidents caused by servers located in its country.
Threat actors use compromised servers to host websites that spread malware to unsuspecting users. Victims are directed to these websites using fake adverts, phishing links in emails and SMS, and other schemes. Their computers and devices are later explored for vulnerabilities and compromises. For Kaspersky users that encounter such online threats, Kaspersky solutions detect the sources of threats, or locations of the objects, and block them.
Thailand is poised to be the second-largest digital economy in Southeast Asia with its gross merchandise value expected to reach USD 100-165 billion by 2030.
The country’s involvement in the digital economy is defined by a transformational route that includes robust infrastructure, an innovative startup environment, and active government support. There are multiple opportunities for businesses and organizations to innovate, expand, and contribute to the country's digital transformation.
As digital activities surge, so do cyber threats
Businesses and organizations in Thailand have been exposed to critical cyberattacks. In 2023, Kaspersky's B2B solutions blocked 25,227 financial phishing attempts which resulted in the country being ranked fourth among SEA countries. The country had the third largest number of 4,700,000 local threat incidents, as well as the third largest of 10,205,819 RDP attacks.
Additionally, ransomware has been a frequent topic in news headlines. In 2023, Thailand ranked first as it encountered the highest number of 109,315 ransomware incidents.
“The risks of cyberattack are not new, but rapid digitisation has raised the potential of malicious attack. Data server protection is critical not only for maintaining confidentiality, integrity, availability, reputation, trust, and compliance but also for safeguarding valuable assets and ensuring smooth operations. Cybersecurity will be the safety net against potentially damaging cyberattacks,” says Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.
“Due to malicious activity breakthrough and the gap in technical and legal knowledge to handle such threats, t we have predicted that the scale of threats in Thailand will grow continuously in the coming years. Organisations of all sizes need to ensure that the security of their data servers is an ongoing process,” says Benjamas Chuthapiphat, Territory Manager for Thailand at Kaspersky.
