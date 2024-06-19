Q1 2024 report shows a 28% rise in malicious incidents from servers in Thailand 

Thailand has encountered some notable statistics in recent years. Since Q1 2021, the number of incidents has surged, resulting in the highest spike in Q1 this year. However, when compared to other Southeast Asia countries, Thailand had the lowest numbers in Q1 2024, while Singapore recorded the highest numbers with more than 5.3 million malicious incidents caused by servers located in its country.



Threat actors use compromised servers to host websites that spread malware to unsuspecting users. Victims are directed to these websites using fake adverts, phishing links in emails and SMS, and other schemes. Their computers and devices are later explored for vulnerabilities and compromises. For Kaspersky users that encounter such online threats, Kaspersky solutions detect the sources of threats, or locations of the objects, and block them.

Thailand is poised to be the second-largest digital economy in Southeast Asia with its gross merchandise value expected to reach USD 100-165 billion by 2030.