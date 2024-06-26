More countries seek to apply for BRICS

Wan Suhaimie Wan Mohd Saidie, head of economic research at Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said Malaysia's decision to join BRICS is "a notable geopolitical shift, potentially moving closer to a bloc that is often seen as a counterbalance to Western balance". He said having a BRICS membership can also help Malaysia attract more investments from China and India.

"Malaysia would need to ensure that its economic policies are flexible enough to adapt to the demands of BRICS membership while safeguarding its economic sovereignty and stability," Wan Suhaimie said.

Active participation

Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said being a part of BRICS can solidify Thailand's influence among developing nations and support the country's active participation in international groups, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Group of 77.

BRICS is the acronym for the five emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At its annual summit held in Johannesburg in August, the bloc's membership expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Malaysia and Thailand are not the only ASEAN countries keen on joining BRICS. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who attended the 2023 BRICS Summit, said his country is studying to join BRICS. Pham Thu Hang, spokesperson of Vietnam's foreign ministry, told a press briefing in Hanoi in May that Vietnam is closely monitoring the process of BRICS membership expansion.

Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, president of the Institute of Future Studies for Development in Thailand, said that by joining BRICS, developing countries can have their voices heard on the world stage. "We need to join alliances that would help us to be able to make our presence felt and our voices heard," he said.

The United States-led global order will eventually face an "alternative order that emerges as a balancing act", Kriengsak said.

Analysts said once they become members, if approved, both countries can bring something to the table, given their strategic location.

Roknifard said Malaysia is strategically positioned in the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea, with major trade routes passing by its territory and waterways. The country is also a major player in semiconductor production, a key commodity exporter and can serve as a regional hub for companies and business groups of other BRICS countries.

Narongsak highlighted Thailand's close links with other ASEAN countries. "The country's stable political environment and preferential policies also make it a popular target for foreign direct investment," he said.

Prime Sarimiento

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network