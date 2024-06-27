MRC, USAID ink $5M grant agreement for Mekong Basin monitoring

The signing ceremony was held on June 27 at the MRC Secretariat in Vientiane, Laos.

The secretariat considered the agreement part of the continuous support of the US to strengthen transboundary coordination and the management of water and related resources, contributing to the achievement of the MRC’s basin development strategy.

It said in a June 27 press release that the agreement offers the MRC a substantial resource boost to respond to the development challenges in MRC’s priority strategies, adding that this approach provides MRC’s member countries technical assistance in collecting and using data for informed decisions.

It also convenes relevant stakeholders, including local communities, civil society organisations, the private sector and development partners, to engage in discussions beneficial to the Mekong’s well-being, said the secretariat.

Steven Olive, director of USAID’s Regional Development Mission for Asia, noted the new partnership advanced USAID’s commitment to channelling a larger portion of development funding directly to local partners.