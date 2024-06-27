MRC, USAID ink $5M grant agreement for Mekong Basin monitoring

The signing ceremony was held on June 27 at the MRC Secretariat in Vientiane, Laos.
The secretariat considered the agreement part of the continuous support of the US to strengthen transboundary coordination and the management of water and related resources, contributing to the achievement of the MRC’s basin development strategy.
It said in a June 27 press release that the agreement offers the MRC a substantial resource boost to respond to the development challenges in MRC’s priority strategies, adding that this approach provides MRC’s member countries technical assistance in collecting and using data for informed decisions.
It also convenes relevant stakeholders, including local communities, civil society organisations, the private sector and development partners, to engage in discussions beneficial to the Mekong’s well-being, said the secretariat.
Steven Olive, director of USAID’s Regional Development Mission for Asia, noted the new partnership advanced USAID’s commitment to channelling a larger portion of development funding directly to local partners.
He said it also aligns with the priorities of the Mekong-US Partnership to support the autonomy and sustainable growth of the Mekong sub-region.
“USAID is committed to partnering with regional leaders that bring together national governments in Lower Mekong countries to tackle complex challenges, accelerate sustainable development, build climate resilience and promote economic prosperity,” Olive was quoted as saying in the press release.
The secretariat viewed the agreement as “a cornerstone to improve technologies and tools for managing river basins through remote sensing and satellite systems”, noting that a virtual model of key locations in the basin will be created to analyse and visualize current and potential flood and drought impacts.
“This agreement signifies a return of USAID to directly supporting the MRC to better meet our needs and priorities in the MRC strategic plan.
“Through this partnership, we can better support our member countries with new data, and tools and foster inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders, contributing to the resilience of the communities that depend on the great Mekong River,” said MRC secretariat CEO Anoulak Kittikhoun.
The two sides pleaded for sustainable development and regional stability.
The secretariat noted the continued increasing pressures the basin faces from climate change, population growth and infrastructure development, saying: “The combined efforts facilitated by this grant will play a crucial role in ensuring the river's health and vitality.”
Ry Sochan
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network