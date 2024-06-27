Ongoing fighting between Tatmadaw and TNLA traps civilians in Kyaukme

Gunfire has been ongoing since 9:00 a.m. on June 26, with a lull in the afternoon, yet locals remain hesitant to venture outside.

"The gunshots have ceased for now, but people are afraid to leave their homes," remarked a resident of Kyaukme.

Conflict initially erupted on June 25 near Kyaukme, with intermittent gunfire continuing into subsequent days.

"Last night was quiet, but today gunfire resumed in the morning, subsiding around noon. Residents are still unable to leave their homes," another local shared.